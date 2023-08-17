CommentSold Named "Best Live Video Marketing Solution" in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that CommentSold, an e-commerce and live selling platform, has been selected as winner of the "Best Live Video Marketing Solution" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

CommentSold delivers a solution that enables an entertainment-led and gamified shopping experience. The company builds features with live selling and video commerce in mind. Utilizing a multichannel approach, brands can broadcast a single live sale feed to multiple destinations simultaneously, expanding reach while meeting shoppers where they are - Instagram or TikTok, for example - as well as the brand's website and mobile app.

With automatic product videos, CommentSold amplifies standard product listings by showcasing live product highlights and adding video to a product's media. When a shopper views a product listing, they see how the product looks, moves, and how it could fit into their life.

Brands can also pull video highlights from live sales to use in targeted campaigns. With live replays, shoppers can watch shoppable live sales "on demand" and brands can pin replays on social media, their website, and mobile app.

Other features include the ability to waitlist a product, push notifications for shoppers so they never miss a sale, and targeted promotions such as coupon creation for specific sales channels to drive traffic and app downloads.

"Research shows at least 47% of consumers want more live video content from the brands they support, and [67% of live stream event viewers become repeat purchasers. Live selling is a powerful marketing channel, boasting more organic reach than traditional methods," said Daniel Jang, CFO and Chief Strategy Officeat CommentSold. "With a fully-branded mobile app, brands have a live shopping experience a mere tap away. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for validating our belief that video has completely revolutionized the way people consume content. It's how they're entertained, it's how they interact, and now, it's how they shop."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"We're thrilled to recognize CommentSold as our 'Best Live Video Marketing Solution' in the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Partnering with them empowers brands with a breakthrough marketing channel that delivers a higher level of connection and ultimately drives conversion so they come out on top," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With video commerce, retailers' personalities shine, and shoppers connect with people behind their favorite brands. This is revolutionizing the way shoppers purchase. Congratulations to the entire CommentSold team for this well-deserved MarTech Breakthrough Award."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 7,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating over 166 million items sold with $3.8B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold's technology continues to provide businesses and creators of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences. In 2022, CommentSold debuted its lightweight video commerce plugin technology, Videeo, which gives any retailer or brand the ability to embed and go live with engaging, branded live video commerce experiences within days by easily integrating into an existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit try.commentsold.com or Videeo.live.

Media Contact

James Johnson, MarTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, [email protected], https://martechbreakthrough.com/

Twitter

SOURCE MarTech Breakthrough