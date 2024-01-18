Commerce Dynamics Takes Top Spot in Sponsor United's 2023 Sports 'Technology Marketing Partnerships Report'

Commerce Dynamics, a leader in Enterprise Marketplace solutions, has claimed the top position in SponsorUnited's 2023 Sports Technology 'Marketing Partnerships Report' for IT/Network Services Firms.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commerce Dynamics, a Gartner & Forrester's recognized provider of Enterprise Marketplace solutions, proudly announces its top-ranking position in Sponsor United's 2023 Sports Technology 'Marketing Partnerships Report'. Commerce Dynamics clinched the top spot in IT/Network Services Firms, edging out Cisco Systems, Relo Metrics, Extreme Networks, and CDW.

Commerce Dynamics continues to pioneer the future of Enterprise Marketplaces, empowering organizations worldwide to create their own bespoke multi-seller, multi-format Marketplaces. "98% of Pro Sports Executives are engaged with Sponsor United. Their Sport Marketing/Technology report reaffirms our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions to NFL, MLB, NHL, F1, AFL…and underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in Marketplace development," stated Michael Grieve, CEO, at Commerce Dynamics.

Commerce Dynamics helps organizations build their own Enterprise Marketplaces. Our enterprise-trusted seller end-to-end Marketplace platform, called 'OpenCanvas' powers iconic brands and international entities that span different industries and sectors. This includes powering brands like MLB, Hilton, NFL, NHL, F1, and more. Gartner has recognized Commerce Dynamics' OpenCanvas platform in their 2021 and 2022 Market Guides for Marketplace solutions. Forrester has recognized Commerce Dynamics among 20 other globally recognized companies in their 2023 Marketplace Development Platforms Landscape as a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge Marketplace solutions.

