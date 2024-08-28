Commerce Street Capital Closes Sale of Arizona Metro Mix

A family-owned business, Arizona Metro Mix turned to Commerce Street Capital to assist them in finding an acquirer who could drive new growth to meet increasing demand for its products and services. Post this

A family-owned business, Arizona Metro Mix turned to Commerce Street Capital to assist them in finding an acquirer who could drive new growth to meet increasing demand for its products and services.

"The Commerce Street team performed a detailed review of our business to uncover the full range of our company's value. Their professionalism and resourcefulness throughout the process resulted in a highly successful deal with the right strategic buyer," said Todd Armstrong, President and owner of Arizona Metro Mix.

Utah-based Sunroc Corporation offers construction services and supplies concrete, asphalt, aggregate, masonry, and other construction materials. "This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Sunroc in the Phoenix market," said Mark Elder, president of Sunroc in a recent announcement of the transaction.

"In bringing AZMM to market, we launched a broad search of potentially suitable qualified buyers. Our ability to create a robust competitive process allowed us to identify Sunroc, who proved to be the best fit for our client's business in its next chapter of growth." said Dustin Wing, Managing Director, Commerce Street Capital.

