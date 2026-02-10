Commerce Street Capital Closes Sale of Brilliant Fulfillment to KJM Capital

"Under the leadership of Nancy Henger, Founder, and Heather Davis, CEO, the Brilliant Fulfillment team has built a differentiated platform in the temperature-controlled third-party logistics space," said Dustin Wing, Managing Director at Commerce Street Capital. Post this

"We are excited to partner with KJM Capital as we pursue our next phase of growth," said Henger. "Following a strong 2025 and the successful expansion into our new Grapevine, Texas facility, we are well positioned to continue scaling our capabilities and delivering enhanced solutions to our customers."

In addition to providing capital and general oversight to its portfolio companies, KJM Capital has the resources to optimize operational and support functions. The firm works with management to implement growth initiatives and improve the customer experience, resulting in an industry-leading enterprise.

"Under the leadership of Nancy Henger, Founder, and Heather Davis, CEO, the Brilliant Fulfillment team has built a differentiated platform in the temperature-controlled third-party logistics space," said Dustin Wing, Managing Director at Commerce Street Capital. "KJM Capital is an excellent partner to support the Company's next phase of growth."

