Commerce Ventures Announces Oversubscribed Fund V to Continue Investing In the Future of Retail and Financial Services

"Commerce Ventures has been a critical early part of the Socure Team, far beyond just as an investor, but also as a strategic thought partner, industry expert and source of commercial introductions that have led to $10s of millions worth of enterprise deals per year." said Johnny Ayers, Co-Founder and CEO of Socure.

At the core of the firm's strategy is its ability to leverage a proprietary ecosystem of strategic investors. These investors include nine of the largest US banks, two of the country's largest retailers, three leading global insurers, and several of the world's leading payment platforms. Working closely with these partners, the firm has developed dozens of unique thematic analyses, identified hundreds of category-leading innovators, and generated dozens of commercial partnerships.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Commerce Ventures," said Anton Hanebrink, Chief Corporate Strategy & Development Officer at Intuit. "Their insights on emerging trends have shaped our thinking, and we've ended up working closely with several of their portfolio companies."

The firm also works closely with nearly 100 strategic individual investors, including 12 current and former public company CEOs and more than 30 portfolio leaders.

In addition to the firm's unique set of strategic investors, all of its institutional allocators returned for Fund V, including leading firms such as Franklin Park, Industry Ventures, and StepStone Group. Since the firm's inception, financial investors in Commerce Ventures' funds have also committed more than $100 million to portfolio co-investments, making them critical partners in the firm's investing strategy.

"While we are fortunate to have invested early in many of the industry's leading platforms and enablers, we believe that transformational change in Retail and Financial Services has only just begun," said Dan Rosen, Founder and Partner at Commerce Ventures. "We see an exciting new wave of founders building critical innovations for the future of our industry, and I am so grateful for the exceptional team and partners we've assembled to pursue the opportunity ahead of us."

Commerce Ventures is also excited to announce that long-time advisor Daniel Eckert will expand his involvement and serve as a Venture Partner with the new fund. Daniel collaborated with the firm informally for many years, while running financial services and digital acceleration for Walmart during its omni-channel transformation and has been a Senior Advisor to Commerce Ventures for the past three years.

With this new fund, Commerce Ventures is excited to back the next generation of founders building platforms for retail and financial services. We invite like-minded founders, executives and collaborators to join us in this next wave of innovation that will reshape our industry!

