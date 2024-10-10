Commercial & Residential Land Title Company Teams with Growing Law Practice

This move helps us with three strategic initiatives: adding a Commercial & Residential Land Title Company, expanding our Transactional and Real Estate Law Group, and continuing to expand our services to add additional value to our customers and the communities we serve. Post this

According to Mr. Ross Albers, Managing Partner of Albers & Associates, "We're excited to have Mary Ann, Mary Jean and the Mid-Atlantic Title team with us and our Firm. This move helps us with three strategic initiatives: adding a Commercial & Residential Land Title Company, expanding our Transactional and Real Estate Law Group, and continuing to expand our services to add additional value to our customers and the communities we serve. We've wanted to expand regionally for some time. It is exciting to add a team that includes some of the most well-regarded lawyers and professionals in the area of commercial and residential title. The Mid-Atlantic group fit nicely with our Firm's current practice areas. Through this move, we're able to serve more clients throughout the Region."

About Albers & Associates

Albers & Associates has offices located throughout Maryland. We represent clients in Business Law, Personal Injury, Criminal Law, Family Law, Real Estate Law and Estate Planning. We offer consultations with experienced attorneys. Evening and weekend appointments are available.

At Albers & Associates, we take a personal interest in each client. For more information, visit our website at http://www.rossalbers.com

About Mid-Atlantic Title

Commercial/Residential Settlement Title Company serving the real estate title and settlement needs throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

We provide a full range of settlement services for both commercial and residential properties throughout the region. We work with realtors, lenders, builders, businesses, and homebuyers to ensure each closing process is flawless in all of our settlements. All of our real estate title work, settlements, and closings are completed in a thorough and professional manner, in accordance with Maryland laws. Our attorneys are highly experienced, respected, Maryland licensed, real estate title attorneys. Client satisfaction is very important to us. For more information visit: https://mid-atlantictitle.com/

About Growth Solutions Team

The Growth Solutions Team is a leading provider of Business Consulting Services including, Strategic HR, CFO Advisory, Sales & Customer Service Training, and Small Business Advisory services. Our team assists companies with growth in sales, profitability, and improved cash flows. For more information visit the website at https://growthsolutionsteam.com

