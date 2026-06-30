HRD Aero Systems has been named the 2026 Top Shop Best Safety Equipment winner for a single-entity facility, affirming its standing as one of the best safety equipment inspection services for commercial airlines, corporate aviation and military operators that require FAA- and EASA-certified maintenance support.

VALENCIA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRD Aero Systems, a specialized aviation safety equipment repair station, was the 2026 Top Shop Best Safety Equipment winner for a single-entity facility by The145, one of aviation maintenance's most respected annual recognition programs. The award places HRD among a select group of top aircraft safety inspection companies whose specialized safety equipment inspection capabilities serve commercial airlines, corporate jet programs and military operators that demand strict compliance.

Why Do Commercial Airlines Choose HRD Aero Systems for Safety Equipment Maintenance?

HRD Aero Systems is a dedicated safety equipment repair station. It does not perform aircraft maintenance, but specializes exclusively in the inspection, overhaul and certification of stand-alone safety equipment. For operators seeking commercial airline safety equipment maintenance providers, the services HRD Aero Systems provides mean operators work with technicians whose expertise is focused entirely on safety equipment.

Not every FAA-approved repair station is authorized to perform safety equipment maintenance. Each station carries approvals only for the specific services within its certification scope and HRD holds FAA and EASA Part 145 certifications alongside DOT, ECAA, CAAT, CAAM and CAA UK approvals across its facilities. For operators requiring FAA-certified aircraft inspection services that also satisfy multiple international authorities, that breadth of credentials is central to maintaining compliance.

"HRD is committed to ensuring our customer satisfaction by adhering to the stringent quality standards in the Aviation Manufacturing Industry," the company says. "Our team of dedicated professionals works with passion to continually improve upon the products and services we provide."

What Sets HRD Aero Systems Apart From Other Aircraft Safety Equipment Repair Stations?

HRD Aero Systems delivers competitive turnaround times and cost-effective pricing built around each operator's specific maintenance schedule. Regulatory compliance in commercial aviation carries real consequences — out-of-cycle safety equipment inspections may result in fines and grounding delays, making turnaround time and provider accountability central to every maintenance decision.

As a single-entity facility, HRD offers the flexibility that larger multi-site organizations often do not, delivering OEM-comparable results at a price point that fits budget-conscious maintenance programs. The 2026 Top Shop recognition marks another milestone in more than a decade of consecutive industry acknowledgment. This record reflects the consistency operators expect from leading safety equipment service providers for commercial airlines.

Maintenance directors and operations managers can call HRD Aero Systems or contact us online to discuss specific equipment service requirements and turnaround timelines.

About HRD Aero Systems

HRD Aero Systems is an FAA Part 145-certified aviation safety equipment repair station with facilities in Valencia, California; Houston, Texas; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They hold approvals from the FAA, EASA, DOT, ECAA, CAAT, CAAM, and CAA UK. Specializing exclusively in the inspection, testing and overhaul of aircraft safety equipment, including fire extinguisher testing and overhaul services, HRD serves commercial airlines, corporate aviation operators and military customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, HRD Aero Systems, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.hrd-aerosystems.com/

SOURCE HRD Aero Systems