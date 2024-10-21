Commercial Credit Group Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Equipment Financing

We've been in business for twenty years because of our customers and our employees. Our customers are very proud and hardworking. They care about their businesses and get excited about equipment. Our employees share that enthusiasm and go the extra mile. Post this

What began in a tiny office in Charlotte outfitted with a card table, folding chairs, phones, and a small equity account is now an independent equipment finance powerhouse. CCG employs more than 200 people in four offices and has helped more than 11,000 companies finance the equipment necessary to build and grow their businesses.

In 2017 CCG purchased Manufacturers Capital, adding manufacturing equipment to the construction, transportation, and waste industries the company already served.

Today, two founders, Dan McDonough and Kevin McGinn, are still active in the company, serving as CEO & President, and Senior Vice President, respectively. With their deep-rooted industry and equipment expertise and passion for customer service, they have steered the company through recessions and a pandemic, and CCG is stronger than ever.

Dan McDonough stated, "We've been in business for twenty years because of our customers and our employees. Our customers are very proud and hardworking. They care about their businesses and get excited about equipment. Our employees share that enthusiasm and go the extra mile."

Over twenty years, CCG has funded over $7 billion in equipment loans, financing nearly 135,000 pieces of equipment and over 35,000 transactions. Employee count has increased each year and the company has never had an employee layoff, not even during the recession of 2008/2009 or the pandemic.

"We have several customers that have been with us since the beginning. That's a twenty-year relationship. They've stayed with us because we have as much passion for their business and equipment as they do. We like what we do as much as they like what they do," noted Kevin McGinn.

Commercial Credit Group remains true to its founding principles, providing equipment financing and working capital loans to construction, manufacturing, transportation, and waste companies, by building long-term relationships with a personal, friendly, and approachable attitude, rarely seen in the financing industry.

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc. is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. CCG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

