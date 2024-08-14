Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes 18th Term ABS for $458,688,000 (CCGR Trust 2024-1)

Charlotte-based equipment finance company closes its eighteenth asset-backed security transaction, providing funding for ongoing growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), an independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced that it has finalized a $458,688,000 term asset-backed security (ABS) transaction. The securitization was placed with a diverse group of institutional fixed income investors from 34 unique firms. JP Morgan Securities, LLC served as Structuring Agent and Lead Bookrunner for the placement.

The securitization is supported by CCG's finance originations in the construction, fleet transportation, manufacturing, and waste equipment industries. For the first time, CCG also included transportation and construction receivables originated by Keystone Equipment Finance Corp. The transaction is comprised of five classes of notes which carry the following ratings:

Notes Fitch Moody's Dollar Amount

Class A-1 F-1+ P-1 $95,200,000

Class A-2 AAA Aaa $303,711,000

Class B AA Aa2 $23,339,000

Class C A A1 $17,147,000

Class D BBB Baa2 $19,291,000

"This is CCG's largest transaction to date, and we're appreciative of the continued and enthusiastic support of the institutional ABS investor community" stated Paul Bottiglio, CCG's SVP and CFO. "This transaction received support from a number of new investors and further diversifies the company's funding sources, allowing us to better serve our middle-market customers."

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated over $7 billion of equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

