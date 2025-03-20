Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes 19th Term ABS for $477,170,000 (CCGR Trust 2025-1)

With a diversified funding base and record transaction size, we are well-positioned to assist our middle-market commercial customers secure the equipment they need to grow Post this

Notes S&P Fitch Dollar Amount Class A-1 A-1+ (sf) F1+ (sf) $103,570,000 Class A-2 AAA (sf) AAA (sf) $311,950,000 Class B AA (sf) AA (sf) $24,660,000 Class C A+ (sf) A (sf) $23,430,000 Class D A- (sf) BBB (sf) $13,560,000

"We sincerely appreciate the high level of support from both new and returning investors, whose confidence in CCG allows us to continue delivering reliable financing solutions," said Paul Bottiglio, CCG's CFO. "With a diversified funding base and record transaction size, we are well-positioned to assist our middle-market commercial customers secure the equipment they need to grow."

