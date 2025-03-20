Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes 19th Term ABS for $477,170,000 (CCGR Trust 2025-1)

Charlotte-Based Equipment Finance Company Secures Largest Asset-Backed Transaction to Date, Fueling Continued Growth
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, has successfully closed its nineteenth asset-backed securitization (ABS), raising $477,170,000 to support its continued growth. The transaction attracted participation from over 40 institutional fixed-income investors and was led by BMO Capital Markets as Structuring Agent and Lead Bookrunner.
Backed by CCG's finance originations in construction, fleet transportation, manufacturing, and waste equipment, as well as transportation and construction receivables from Keystone Equipment Finance Corp., the transaction consists of five classes of notes with the following ratings:
|
Notes
|
S&P
|
Fitch
|
Dollar Amount
|
Class A-1
|
A-1+ (sf)
|
F1+ (sf)
|
$103,570,000
|
Class A-2
|
AAA (sf)
|
AAA (sf)
|
$311,950,000
|
Class B
|
AA (sf)
|
AA (sf)
|
$24,660,000
|
Class C
|
A+ (sf)
|
A (sf)
|
$23,430,000
|
Class D
|
A- (sf)
|
BBB (sf)
|
$13,560,000
"We sincerely appreciate the high level of support from both new and returning investors, whose confidence in CCG allows us to continue delivering reliable financing solutions," said Paul Bottiglio, CCG's CFO. "With a diversified funding base and record transaction size, we are well-positioned to assist our middle-market commercial customers secure the equipment they need to grow."
Media Contact
Julie Murphy, Commercial Credit Group Inc., 7049442771, [email protected], https://www.commercialcreditgroup.com/
SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.
