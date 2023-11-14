Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes $427,538,000 Term ABS (CCGR Trust 2023-2)

Charlotte-based equipment finance company closes seventeenth asset-backed security transaction.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), an independent commercial equipment finance company, today announced that it has finalized a $427,538,000 term asset-backed security (ABS) transaction. The securitization was placed with a diversified group of fixed income investors from 32 unique institutions. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as Structuring Agent and Lead Bookrunner for the placement.
The securitization is supported by CCG's finance originations in the construction, fleet transportation, manufacturing, and waste equipment industries and is comprised of five classes of notes which carry the following ratings:
|
Notes
|
S&P
|
Moody's
|
Dollar Amount
|
Class A-1
|
A-1+
|
P-1
|
$94,600,000
|
Class A-2
|
AAA
|
Aaa
|
$277,047,000
|
Class B
|
AA
|
Aa2
|
$21,822,000
|
Class C
|
A
|
A1
|
$16,033,000
|
Class D
|
BBB+
|
Baa2
|
$18,036,000
"This is CCG's second securitization of the year, and our largest transaction to-date. We're delighted with the positive reception of this offering and grateful for the ongoing support from the institutional ABS investor community," Stated Paul Bottiglio, CCG's SVP and CFO. "This transaction further enables us to assist our middle-market customers in the financing of their mission-critical equipment."
About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:
Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated over $6.5 billion of equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.
Media Contact
Jule Murphy, Commercial Credit Group Inc., 7049442771, [email protected], www.commercialcreditgroup.com
SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.
Share this article