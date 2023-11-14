Commercial Credit Group Inc. Closes $427,538,000 Term ABS (CCGR Trust 2023-2)

"This is CCG's second securitization of the year, and our largest transaction to-date. This transaction further enables us to assist our middle-market customers in the financing of their mission-critical equipment." Post this

Notes S&P Moody's Dollar Amount Class A-1 A-1+ P-1 $94,600,000 Class A-2 AAA Aaa $277,047,000 Class B AA Aa2 $21,822,000 Class C A A1 $16,033,000 Class D BBB+ Baa2 $18,036,000

"This is CCG's second securitization of the year, and our largest transaction to-date. We're delighted with the positive reception of this offering and grateful for the ongoing support from the institutional ABS investor community," Stated Paul Bottiglio, CCG's SVP and CFO. "This transaction further enables us to assist our middle-market customers in the financing of their mission-critical equipment."

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated over $6.5 billion of equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

