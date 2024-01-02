Commercial Credit Group Inc. Launches Fuel Card to Help Companies Save on Diesel Fuel

We are passing 100% of the fuel savings to our customers, enabling them to better manage the high cost of running a business. CCG customers will also have credit options available to them to enhance the card usage. Post this

Card holders have access to a mobile app, an interactive fuel finder map, 24/7 live customer service, and an easy-access online client portal where they can view all their account information and access itemized statements for easy compliance with IFTA reporting. Information about the card can be found on the CCG website's fuel card page.

Dan McDonough, President and CEO of CCG, stated, "Given the fuel needs of our customer base, a fuel card with industry leading discounts and acceptability can be highly impactful to their bottom line. We are passing100% of the fuel savings to our customers, enabling them to better manage the high cost of running a business. CCG customers will also have credit options available to them to enhance the card usage."

Chris Courts, President and Managing Director of TCS, noted, "At the heart of our success lies the power of strong partnerships. Collaborating with trusted partners like Commercial Credit Group to deliver industry-leading diesel fuel discounts, while providing exceptional 24/7 customer service, and cutting-edge technologies levels the playing field and empowers small to mid-sized trucking companies to compete in a volatile market."

About Commercial Credit Group Inc.:

Commercial Credit Group Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc. is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. CCG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.

