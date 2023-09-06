Commercial Credit, Inc. Named to North Carolina's Top 40 Mid-Market Companies for the Eleventh Consecutive Year

"It's an honor to be continually recognized for our company's employment and revenue growth. We are grateful to our employees for their dedicated service to our customers, and thankful that our customers allow us to be a part of their growth." Tweet this

Dan McDonough, president and CEO of Commercial Credit, Inc., noted, "It's an honor to be continually recognized for our company's employment and revenue growth. We are grateful to our employees for their dedicated service to our customers, and thankful that our customers allow us to be a part of their growth."

Julie Murphy, vice president of marketing stated, "The Mid-Market Fast 40 list is a great representation of the breadth of industries headquartered in North Carolina and demonstrates the range of opportunity within our state. It's wonderful to see some of the same businesses progress year after year, interesting to see new companies and segments represented, and especially nice to see some of our customers make the list."

An event recognizing the forty companies was at held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro on August 31 and was hosted by Business North Carolina and Cherry Bekaert LLP, Regions Bank, and Ward and Smith. The full list of companies will be featured in a supplement to the November issue of Business North Carolina magazine.

About Commercial Credit, Inc.:

Commercial Credit, Inc., through its subsidiaries Commercial Credit Group Inc., Keystone Equipment Finance Corp. and Commercial Funding Inc., provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, transportation, manufacturing and waste industries and accounts receivable financing in a variety of industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and operates full-service offices in Buffalo, NY, Naperville, IL, Hamilton, ON, West Hartford, CT and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com, http://www.keystoneefc.com and http://www.commercialfund.com.

Media Contact

Julie Murphy, Commercial Credit Group Inc., 7049442771, [email protected], https://www.commercialcreditgroup.com/

SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.