Commercial Credit, Inc. Named to North Carolina's Top 40 Mid-Market Companies for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

"This recognition is a reflection of our employees' dedication to customer service. And we're thankful to our customers for continuing to put their financial faith in us." Post this

"This recognition is a reflection of our employees' dedication to customer service. And we're thankful to our customers for continuing to put their financial faith in us," stated Dan McDonough, president and CEO of Commercial Credit, Inc.

Julie Murphy, vice president of marketing remarked, "North Carolina is home to so many vibrant and growing businesses and it's wonderful to be acknowledged for our growth year after year. We're honored to be included among the list of notable companies."

An event recognizing the companies was at held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro on August 28 and was hosted by Business North Carolina and Cherry Bekaert LLP, Regions Bank, and Ward and Smith. The full list of companies will be featured in a supplement to the November issue of Business North Carolina magazine.

About Commercial Credit, Inc.:

Commercial Credit, Inc., through its subsidiaries Commercial Credit Group Inc., Keystone Equipment Finance Corp. and Commercial Funding Inc., provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, transportation, manufacturing and waste industries and accounts receivable financing in a variety of industries. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and operates full-service offices in Buffalo, NY, Naperville, IL, Hamilton, ON, West Hartford, CT and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, please visit http://www.commercialcreditgroup.com, http://www.keystoneefc.com and http://www.commercialfund.com.

Media Contact

Jule Murphy, Commercial Credit Group Inc., 7049442771, [email protected], https://www.commercialfund.com/

SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.