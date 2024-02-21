Commercial Development Resources (CDR) Adds Landscape Architecture to its Service Offerings and Welcomes Brandon Hanna to Lead the Effort

"Recognizing the inherent synergy between civil engineering and landscape architecture, bringing this expertise in-house allows us to offer a more comprehensive set of services to our clients," explained Aaron Albertson, Principal at CDR. Post this

Brandon Hanna, a seasoned landscape architect with over 20 years of experience, joins CDR as Director of Landscape Architecture. His extensive background in landscape architecture aligns seamlessly with the industries in which CDR operates. "Brandon Hanna was a perfect fit for this role. With more than two decades of landscape architecture experience, he has worked in all the same spaces as CDR, such as commercial developments, quick-service restaurants, and the automotive industry," commented Albertson. "His experience is an excellent fit for our clients and industries we serve."

Hanna is licensed in California, Nevada, and Arizona, offering extensive expertise to CDR's projects in these states, and intends to broaden his licensure to other regions where the company is active. With a background that includes a Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from West Virginia University, Hanna has successfully executed a variety of projects including office, multi-family, industrial, residential, parks, retail, and auto dealerships. His expertise extends from greenfield developments to renovation projects with a focus on overseeing projects from conceptual design through construction documents and installation.

By integrating landscape architecture into its suite of civil engineering design, stormwater management, and dry utility services, CDR streamlines collaboration resulting in more cohesive and innovative design solutions. This strategic move enhances CDR's ability to offer a one-stop solution for clients seeking integrated civil engineering and landscape architecture services. With a shared workspace, professionals from both disciplines can collaborate in real-time, fostering creativity, efficiency, and a more streamlined project delivery process. Clients benefit from a unified approach that addresses both the technical and aesthetic aspects of their projects, resulting in well-designed, sustainable, and visually appealing spaces.

About Commercial Development Resources

Founded in 2007, Commercial Development Resources is an industry leader in civil engineering, land development, dry utility, and surveying services in the western and southeastern United States. With a staff of experienced and highly-trained civil engineers, CDR has a portfolio of hundreds of successful land development projects across an array of industries such as auto dealerships, restaurants, shopping centers, retail stores, high-density residential, theme parks, and more. From CDR's Costa Mesa, California headquarters and Charlotte, North Carolina office, the company serves landmark clients such as Merlin Entertainments, AutoNation, Lithia Motors, The Irvine Company, Jack in the Box, and Popeyes to get their projects designed and approved on time and at a minimum cost. For more information, visit CDR's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

