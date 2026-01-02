Commercial Equipment Finance Lender Selects Hyland Content Innovation Cloud to Modernize Loan Processing, Supported by Datum Evolve

A commercial equipment finance organization selects Hyland CIC with IDP, Automate, and Agent Builder to modernize loan processing and support scalable growth.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datum Evolve, a Hyland Core Partner specializing in content services and workflow automation for financial institutions, announced today that a commercial equipment finance organization has selected Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud (CIC) to modernize its loan processing operations.

The customer's selected solution includes Hyland Content Innovation Cloud with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Hyland Automate, and Agent Builder. The initiative is designed to strengthen automation, improve scalability, and support long-term growth across the customer's commercial lending workflows.

Prior to selecting the platform, Datum Evolve partnered with the customer to evaluate the organization's end-to-end loan process to confirm Hyland's CIC was the right fit from both a business and technology perspective. This assessment focused on real-world work patterns, document-driven steps, and opportunities to reduce friction while building a foundation for sustainable automation.

A key element of the evaluation was validating how CIC aligns with the customer's front-end loan processing ecosystem, including Salesforce, to establish an adaptable foundation for consistent automation and a scalable user experience, supporting ongoing improvements in process orchestration as business needs evolve, not a one-time implementation milestone.

"This decision is just the beginning," said Ian McCain, Vice President and COO at Datum Evolve. "Modernization only sticks when it improves the experience of the teams doing the work. We're committed to being there throughout the journey to ensure the platform supports the process, fits the business, and empowers the users who rely on it every day."

"We take the work seriously and explain it like humans, so change feels doable," McCain added. "That approach reduces friction, speeds adoption, and helps teams sustain the improvements long after go-live. Because building momentum takes the right partnerships."

About Datum Evolve

Datum Evolve helps financial services teams modernize operations with Hyland technologies by starting with people-first, process-driven design, then delivering high-touch implementation and deep automation expertise. The firm also publishes free, public educational content that makes complex concepts approachable, helping teams adopt change faster and sustain results.

Media Contact

Ian McCain, Datum Evolve, 1 734-492-0140, [email protected], https://www.datumevolve.com/

SOURCE Datum Evolve