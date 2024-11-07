Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Greenstone Partners Promotes Brewster Hague to Partner

"Elevating Brewster as Partner is an exciting milestone for Greenstone Partners," said CEO & Managing Partner Danny Spitz. "He's the first broker to join Greenstone Partners and achieve Partner designation through his production and contributions for the firm." Post this

As a Partner, Hague will contribute to the firm's expansion and strategic planning, alongside his brokerage efforts.

"As we continue to expand, Brewster exemplifies the roadmap that brokers can follow at our firm," added Managing Partner Jason St. John. "Our team collaborates across multiple product types and geographies by sharing client relationships and providing the best team tailored to the specific assignment. Our top priority is serving our clients' needs and as a result both our clients and brokers flourish from the firm's specialization and diverse product offerings."

"Greenstone Partners is distinguished from other brokerages by its commitment to our brokers' personal and professional prosperity. Brewster is the standard bearer of character, work ethic, and collaboration that we value," said COO Clarence Marsh. "His achievement of Partner at Greenstone is a proof point for other brokers reconsidering their long-term prospects at brokerage environments with different priorities."

"This is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I'm honored to achieve this milestone and take on this new role," said Hague. "As Partner, I look forward to remaining an active broker and trusted advisor to clients, while playing a key role in Greenstone's brokerage expansion, further growing our extensive market share in Chicago."

Greenstone Partners takes a multidisciplinary approach to maximize opportunities for its clients ranging from private capital to institutional investors. The firm's clients range from public and private REITs to high-net-worth investors, foreign investment funds, financial institutions, and business operators.

To learn more about Greenstone Partners, visit http://www.Greenstone-Partners.com.

ABOUT GREENSTONE PARTNERS

Greenstone Partners has served the needs of private and institutional investors for over a decade. Greenstone Partners strives to offer top-tier service to its clients by providing a comprehensive suite of services – including investment sales, in-depth analysis, and advisory services – by its team of experienced professionals. Through 2023, Greenstone Partners closed more than $3,000,000,000 in transaction volume. For more information, please visit http://www.Greenstone-Partners.com.

Media Contact

Sabrina Wottreng, Sabrina Wottreng Public Relations, (872) 588-8601, [email protected], https://www.greenstone-partners.com

SOURCE GREENSTONE PARTNERS