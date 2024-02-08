Commercial UAV Expo 2024 Call for Speakers is Open for 10th Anniversary Event!

Leading commercial drone industry event seeks innovators to participate in the 2024 Conference Program – Submission deadline is February 28th

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, have announced that the Call for Speakers is open for the 10th edition of the event, with a deadline of February 28th for all submissions. The Call for Speakers invites industry leaders, innovators, and experts to apply to present case studies and experiences around the theme, Drones in Action: Current Realities & Future Frontiers. This year, the conference program is delving deeper into the tangible impact of drone applications today. The focus is on practical, real-world uses that drive efficiency, safety, and effectiveness. Commercial UAV Expo will take place September 3-5, 2024, at Ceasar's Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We're constantly gathering feedback and evaluating industry trends and growth. This year we're placing particular emphasis on Energy & Utilites, Construction, and Infrastructure & Transportation to acknowledge the transformative UAS technology in these sectors," said Lee Corkhill, Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "Expanding beyond specific industries, it will be crucial to delve into cross-industry and broader themes such as regulations, tech innovations, security, data, AI, autonomy, and more. We'll explore the current landscape and uncover the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, for new learners and experienced professionals." she remarked.

The submission period of the Call for Speakers ends February 28, 2024. Key attributes in speaker submissions should include:

Relevance: Address practical and current issues in the UAS industry.

Actionable Insights: Share tangible, implementable strategies and solutions.

Industry Impact: Emphasize how your topic contributes to real-world results.

Innovation: Highlight novel approaches and advancements in UAS technology.

Case Studies: Provide real-world examples demonstrating practical applications, including complex use cases.

Engagement: Propose interactive elements that enhance participant learning.

Audience Alignment: Tailor content to meet the varied needs of UAS practitioners.

Future Outlook: Offer insights into upcoming trends and developments in the field.

Collaboration Potential: Demonstrate potential for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Interested professionals can apply to present here. Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more will be available soon. Registration opens in May – fill out an attendee inquiry form to stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It takes place September 3-5, 2024 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For attending information, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email [email protected].

