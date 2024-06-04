Commercial UAV Expo Announces 2024 Conference Program and Speaker Line-Up with a Focus on Construction, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, and Policy

"This year's educational program includes industry-focused tracks meant to sort out the challenges related to adoption while also showcasing where and how drones are creating value." - Lee Corkhill Post this

Within the conference, innovators, regulators, and end-users will share their expertise and visions and discuss the critical issues facing the industry. Detailed case-study sessions will showcase complex and successful drone projects across verticals, providing real-world insights that can improve workflows and demonstrate ROI.

Sessions include:

"Commercial UAV Expo is the most important global event for commercial drone professionals and those looking to enter the commercial drone market," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "This year's conference program is the place to find commercial drone innovations and strategies that allow operators and end-users to move forward in the technology. This year's educational program includes industry-focused tracks meant to sort out the challenges related to adoption while also showcasing where and how drones are creating value."

Select sessions are produced with Commercial UAV Expo's Official Association Partner, Commercial Drone Alliance, an organization that advocates for the commercial use of drones by reducing barriers to enable this game-changing technology.

Commercial UAV Expo has two co-located education programs available this year:

DRONERESPONSERS Public Safety Summit, presented by AIRT (Airborne International Response Team), is comprised of two days of programming designed to educate and prepare first responders, UAS program managers, and remote pilots at every experience level for public safety UAS operations.

FLYING HY Conference and Hydrogen Aviation Course, presented by HYSKY Society is the world's leading hydrogen aviation event, featuring two days of hydrogen aviation education sessions. The Hydrogen Aviation Course is an all-day course taking place the day before the FLYING HY Conference. These events bring together all pieces of the hydrogen aviation ecosystem: hydrogen production, hydrogen logistics, hydrogen infrastructure, hydrogen fuel cells and engines, and, of course, hydrogen aircraft.

Commercial UAV Expo kicks off Tuesday, September 3, 2024, with pre-conference programming, Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations, and a Welcome Reception to kick off the opening of the Exhibit Floor. The newest addition to the Exhibit Floor is the Drone Pilot Hub, providing a unique learning opportunity for all pilots at different skill levels to meet with industry leaders and gain insight through short presentations available on all three days of the show.

The full conference program and exhibits run from Wednesday, September 4, through Thursday, September 5. Additional educational programming is hosted in the Exhibit Hall Theater, featuring compelling presentations and panel discussions about workforce development, safety systems, national drone programs, and more. The Exhibit Hall features an expanded exhibit hall with over 225 industry-leading solution providers showcasing their latest UAS solutions, including airframes, software, sensors, and services. The event is expected to attract 3,750 commercial drone professionals from around the world and is backed by more than 300 associations and media companies. Visit http://www.expouav.com for more information on attending or exhibiting, and register now for early bird rates!

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will occur September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For information on attending, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email [email protected].

