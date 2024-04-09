Commercial UAV Expo Announces 300+ Global Organizations Support for its Tenth Edition

"Esteemed organizations worldwide, encompassing both associations and media enterprises, have endorsed Commercial UAV Expo, acknowledging it as the foremost international gathering in the commercial drone industry," - Lee Corkhill Post this

View the current 2024 supporters, including trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and cooperating events, on the Supporting Partners page.

The 2024 edition of Commercial UAV Expo offers a vendor-neutral show floor with more exhibitors than any other commercial UAS event. It features best-in-class solutions from manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers focusing on commercial drone applications. Additional event features include the Hydrogen Pavilion on the show floor, vendor-delivered Exhibitor Showcases, Exhibit Hall Theater Programming, networking receptions, and live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations.

The 2024 conference program will focus on practical, real-world use cases that drive efficiency, safety, and effectiveness. The transformative role of UAS technology will be highlighted across the entire program. Still, it will emphasize strategies for building successful drone programs in construction, energy & utilities, and infrastructure & transportation. Attendees can also expect to hear about cross-industry and broader themes, such as FAA regulation for BVLOS operations, data management, AI strategies, battery range, and more, as presenters will explore the current landscape and uncover the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Beyond a robust education program, two additional groups are presenting education.

Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) DRONERESPONDERS presents the Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.

HYSKY Society, the producers of the world's largest hydrogen aviation event, will host the Hydrogen Aviation Course and the FLYING HY Conference. The full-day Hydrogen Aviation Course and the two-day FLYING HY Conference will demonstrate how to source hydrogen, fly safely with hydrogen, benefit from tax credits, and build and position businesses as leaders in the hydrogen market.

Registration for the tenth edition of Commercial UAV Expo will open in May, and complete event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more, will be available soon at http://www.expouav.com

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will occur September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For information on attending, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email [email protected].

