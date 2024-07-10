Commercial UAV Expo Announces Keynotes Focused on Successful Public & Enterprise Drone Programs, FAA Drone Regulations

Leaders from Houston Public Works, PG&E, and FAA to provide actionable insights on advancing the commercial drone industry

PORTLAND, Maine, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have released a preview of their highly anticipated Keynote programming, including a conversation on FAA regulations and a panel discussion highlighting successes of public and enterprise drone programs, taking place Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thursday Keynote will begin with a discussion Outlining the Future of Drone Regulations with the FAA, featuring Jodi Baker, Deputy Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety at the FAA, moderated by Lisa Ellman, Executive Director, Commercial Drone Alliance. This candid conversation will answer how drones are factored into FAA decisions on setting, overseeing and enforcing safety standards, and how changes have a direct impact on domestic and international civil aviation safety. This discussion will provide insight to help stakeholders move forward with commercial drone operations in the short and long term.

The FAA discussion will be followed by a panel on The Secret to Success for Public & Enterprise Drone Programs: Intentional Implementation for Scalable Adoption, featuring Randy Macchi, Chief Operating Officer of City of Houston, and Josh Fredriksson, Senior Director of Inspections, Pacific Gas & Electric. Panelists will explore the approach city services and large enterprises need to take when it comes to rethinking workflows, reskilling the workforce and future-proofing investments in technology. Attendees will gain insights to develop a strategic plan for their drone programs and an understanding of the value that drones can unlock for organizations when it comes to performing tasks faster, cheaper and safer.

"We know that regulation and ROI are top of mind for commercial drone operators, and this year's keynotes will tackle both to set the tone for the event while also providing attendees with actionable strategies," said Jeremiah Karpowicz, Group Editorial Director of Diversified Communications and organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "Everything with drone regulation begins and ends with the FAA, so hearing what Jodi has to say will help shape the approach anyone can take for scaling uncrewed operations. Connected to that are the real-world lessons and advice that Randy and Josh will share, underscoring what it means to unlock the true value of drones and maximize ROI at scale."

View the Keynote session details online. Information on the full Keynote line-up will be announced soon.

The Keynotes kick off the event's robust conference program with the theme of "Drones in Action: Current Regulations and Future Realities," delivering practical, actionable education developed in conjunction with industry leaders. Industry Tracks will include sessions focused on the fast-growing verticals of Construction, Energy and Utilities and Infrastructure and Transportation. A dedicated Policy track will provide up-to-the-minute updates on regulation, providing drone operators with need-to-know information directly from regulators.

Select sessions are produced with Commercial UAV Expo's Official Association Partner, Commercial Drone Alliance, an organization that advocates for the commercial use of drones by reducing barriers to enable this game-changing technology.

