Commercial UAV Expo Announces Path to Leadership Event Scholarship Program Emphasizing "Drones for Good"

"We are thrilled to introduce the UAV Empower: Path to Leadership Event Scholarship," said Lora Burns, Senior Marketing Manager and DEI Manager at Commercial UAV Expo. "At Commercial UAV Expo, we highlight many of the benefits of drones, from medical deliveries to coastal mapping to search and rescue efforts. We are excited to empower the next generation of leaders who will use this technology to better their communities, and we are dedicated to creating access to valuable mentoring and education opportunities for students interested in the field. We want to inspire students while they are performing their studies and give them access to this event platform to help make those connections early in their careers."

Three students will be selected as scholarship recipients, each receiving a full conference pass to the Commercial UAV Expo, providing access to sessions, keynotes, workshops, outdoor flying demonstrations, and networking events, as well as complimentary hotel accommodations, a travel stipend to cover airfare, and mentorship matching onsite with commercial drone professionals in leadership positions.

Interested students must submit an application including personal statements outlining their interest in drone technology and its potential for societal benefit, relevant experiences, and a letter of recommendation.

The scholarship program will be overseen by a committee of industry experts with extensive experience in drone technology, social impact, DEI initiatives, and education. They will play a crucial role in evaluating applications, selecting scholarship recipients, and providing guidance to ensure the program's success and impact. Committee members include Kat James, Founder of Four Hundred Feet, Eno Umoh, Co-founder of the Global Air Drone Academy, and Rebecca Lehman, Senior ESG & Social Impact Manager at DroneDeploy.

"The UAV Empower: Path to Leadership Event Scholarship not only empowers individuals with diverse backgrounds to explore careers in the drone industry but also enriches the industry as a whole by fostering innovation and inclusivity as we train the next generation of leaders," said scholarship committee member Kat James, Founder of Four Hundred Feet.

"The UAV Empower: Path to Leadership Event Scholarship offers a unique opportunity for university students to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of commercial drone technology and contribute to meaningful social change," added Burns. "By investing in the next generation of drone innovators, we aim to catalyze positive transformations using drones for good and to empower younger generations to access opportunities in the field."

For more information, including full scholarship details, deadlines, and eligibility, visit the UAV Empower: Path to Leadership Event Scholarship information page.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will occur September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News, Commercial UAV Expo Europe; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about the UAV Empower: Path to Leadership Event Scholarship please visit https://www.expouav.com/uav-empower-leadership-scholarship/.

