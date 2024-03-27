Commercial UAV Expo Announces the 2024 Advisory Board Members

Commercial UAS industry leaders will provide guidance for landmark 10th edition by serving on Commercial UAV Expo Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of influential leaders in the commercial drone industry who will be participating on the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will guide programming, recommend speakers, and deliver critical insights for the event. Select members of the Advisory Board will also assist with a new event scholarship initiative which will be announced later this spring. The 10th edition of Commercial UAV Expo will take place September 3 – 5, 2024 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

"The Commercial UAV Advisory Board is invaluable in helping to shape and direct the event, in particular conference programming," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "They help our team deliver the high caliber education commercial UAV professionals have come to expect from Commercial UAV Expo."

Members of the Commercial UAV Expo Advisory Board include:

Dallas Brooks, Wing

Keaton Denzer, Bechtel

Lisa Ellman, Hogan Lovells/Commercial Drone Alliance

Kara Fragola, Skanska USA Civil

Civil Dyan Gibbens, Trumbull

Shayne Gill, AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials)

Neta Gliksman, Percepto

James Grimsley, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Brendan Groves, Skydio, Inc.

Ashley Hanson, John Deere

Thomas Haun, Turner Staffing Group

Cynthia Huang, ACSL Inc.

Grant Jordan, SkySafe

Ted Kalnas, Los Angeles City Fire Department

City Fire Department Roxana Kennedy, Chula Vista Police Department

Police Department Rebecca Lehman, DroneDeploy

Okeoma Moronu, Zipline

Jennifer Pidgen, Sundance Media Group

Christian Stallings, BAAM.Tech

Ben Stocker, Skender

Christopher Todd, AIRT (DRONERESPONDERS)

Eno Umoh, Global Air University

Gretchen West, Commercial Drone Alliance

Anne Zink, 5x5 Technologies

Advisory Board biographies can be found here.

The Advisory Board will assist in developing the 2024 conference programming, focused on practical, real-world use cases that drive efficiency, safety, and effectiveness, with a theme this year of Drones in Action. The transformative role of UAS technology will be highlighted across the entire program but will particularly emphasize strategies for building successful drone programs in Energy & Utilities, Construction, and Infrastructure & Transportation.

In addition to an extensive conference program for the 2024 event, Commercial UAV Expo offers a vendor-neutral show floor with more exhibitors than any other commercial UAS event, featuring best-in-class solutions from manufacturers, suppliers and service providers that focus on commercial drone applications. Additional event features include vendor-delivered Exhibitor Showcases, DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit, HYSKY Society's FLYING HY Conference, Exhibit Hall Theater Programming, networking receptions, and the live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations.

Registration will open in May. Commercial drone professionals are encouraged to register early to secure discounted conference pricing, and to fill out the Attendee Inquiry form for event updates.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will take place September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For attending information, visit https://www.expouav.com/

Questions?

Lora Burns

Commercial UAV Expo Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

https://www.expouav.com/

