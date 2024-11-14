Commercial UAV Expo Europe Announces Call for Speakers for 2025 Education Programme

"We're thrilled to invite industry leaders to join us in shaping the future of the commercial drone ecosystem," said Jeremiah Karpowicz Post this

Commercial UAV Expo Europe will feature a variety of presentation formats aimed at fostering innovation and connection, including panel discussions, case studies, and roundtables. Submissions are especially encouraged from professionals focused on sectors such as Construction, Energy & Utilities, Critical Infrastructure Inspection, Mining & Aggregates, Forestry & Agriculture, and Public Safety.

Interested professionals can apply to present here by 31 December 2024. Full event information including exhibiting companies, networking events, and more will be available soon. Registration opens in November – fill out an attendee enquiry form to stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo Europe

Commercial UAV Expo Europe, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international exhibition exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operations, taking place 8-10 April 2025 at the RAI Amsterdam. The event is in collaboration and taking place with ADW, a global platform primarily focused on Air Mobility (UAM, AAM, Innovative Air Mobility), and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM), along with connecting the ground infrastructure to air applications and the integration of UAV into broader airspace systems.

Commercial UAV Expo Europe is produced by Commercial UAV News and is part of Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which includes Commercial UAV Expo (USA); Geo Week (USA), Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo Europe, visit the Exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1-207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Account Executive, at [email protected] or +1-207-842-5404. For information on attending, visit https://www.expouav.com/Europe or email [email protected].

