Commercial UAV Expo to bring thousands of commercial drone professionals to Las Vegas Sep 5-7

The Conference Program will feature over 150 industry leaders who will share information and insight on critical industry topics, including the use of AI, drone delivery, airspace development, regulatory developments, industry-specific challenges, and more. Representatives from leading companies and organizations will present and participate in panel discussions, including drone experts from Amazon, DJI, Duke Energy, Federal Aviation Administration, Elroy Air, Florida Power & Light, John Deere, Department of Homeland Security, Merlin Labs, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Percepto, Southern Company, US Department of Transportation, Walmart, Wing, Zipline and more.

Keynote panels will delve into what success with drone technology looks like when drone innovators, regulators, and end-users share their expertise and vision. Keynotes will provide insight into FAA regulation and ROI, while outlining developments in AI that will have a profound impact on the entire drone industry. Keynote panelists represent organizations including FAA, Percepto, Merlin Labs, Skydio, NOAA, Drone Industry Insights, Commercial Drone Alliance, and Cambridge Consultants.

The Advanced Airspace Summit, a new programming addition, will address some of the main issues around bridging the gap between crewed and uncrewed aviation, including cultivating public trust and establishing regulatory and operational frameworks.

The expanded exhibit hall will feature over 200 industry-leading solutions providers, allowing attendees to compare and qualify hundreds of solutions, engage with technical leads and current users, and find the right tools to align with unique needs and applications.

Additional education to expand drone knowledge will be available, including add-on workshops, a two-day DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit, and Exhibit Hall Theater programming, featuring compelling presentations and panel discussions about drone pilot opportunities and operations, the trailblazing women shaping the drone revolution, and the realities of implementing a drone program.

Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations will provide the opportunity to compare systems in real-world scenarios. Drone experts will be on-hand to narrate live scenarios and field questions from the audience.

Additional event features include a University Round Table, Exhibitor Showcases, Welcome Reception, Networking Happy Hour, and the Pitch the Press competition.

More than 300 associations and media have signed on as event supporters, recognizing Commercial UAV Expo as the premier event for anyone in the drone industry integrating and operating commercial UAS - Registration is still open - secure your spot today!

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404.

