Commercial UAV Expo to Bring Thousands of Commercial Drone Professionals to Las Vegas, Sept. 3-5.

"Commercial UAV Expo continues to be at the forefront of commercial drone innovation, and this year, we are celebrating ten years of bringing together industry professionals from around the world to discuss the latest developments, share the newest technology, and work cooperatively," Post this

The Conference Program will feature over 150 industry leaders focused on the event theme "Drones in Action: Current Realities and Future Frontiers." delivering practical, actionable education. The transformative role of UAS technology will be highlighted across the entire program and will emphasize strategies for building successful drone programs in the fast-growing verticals of Construction, Energy and Utilities and Infrastructure and Transportation. In addition, a dedicated Policy track will provide drone operators with need-to-know information directly from regulators.

The Pilot Hub is a new addition to Commercial UAV Expo. A gathering place for current and future drone pilots, the Pilot Hub will offer a chance for drone operators to network and learn how to optimize their unique skill sets to maximize business opportunities.

Additional education to expand drone knowledge will be available, including add-on workshops, a two-day DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit, a two-day FLYING HY hydrogen aviation conference hosted by HYSKY Society, and Exhibit Hall Theater programming that will feature compelling presentations and panel discussions about building a diverse and engaged workforce, the responsibility of safe drone project management, agriculture and forestry innovation, and more.

The opening keynotes on Wednesday, September 4, will present high-level discussions on a number of critical topics facing the drone industry: The State of the Drone Industry: Will Better Collaboration Unlock the Full Potential of Drones? features speakers from the Commercial Drone Alliance and Hogan Lovells, speakers from the FAA will take part in Outlining the Future of the Airspace with the FAA, and Accelerating Commercial Viability and Market Demand will present speakers from Ondas Autonomous Systems, uAvionix Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and NUAIR.

The keynote on Thursday, September 5, will include discussions on Outlining the Future of Drone Regulations with the FAA, with speakers from the Commercial Drone Alliance and the FAA, and representatives from Houston Public Works and Pacific Gas & Electric will offer insights during a Keynote Conversation: The Secret to Success for Public & Enterprise Drone Programs: Intentional Implementation for Scalable Adoption.

Outdoor Flying Demonstrations will take place on Tuesday, September 3, at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. These live-action demonstrations will provide the opportunity to compare systems in real-world scenarios, and drone experts will be on-hand to narrate live scenarios and field questions from the audience.

The maxed-out exhibit hall will feature 225+ industry-leading solutions providers, allowing attendees to compare and qualify hundreds of solutions, engage with technical leads and current users, and find the right tools to align with their unique needs and applications.

The Level-Up Lounge is a space dedicated to personal, professional, and brand development. 15-minute brand audits and consultations will be available for all registrants.

Additional event features include a University Round Table, Agriculture Round Table, Exhibitor Showcases, Welcome Reception, Networking Happy Hour, and the Pitch the Press competition.

More than 300 associations and media have signed on as event supporters, recognizing Commercial UAV Expo as the premier event for anyone in the drone industry integrating and operating commercial UAS. Registration is still open – secure your spot today!

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will occur September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or +1.207-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Account Executive, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For information on attending, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email [email protected].

