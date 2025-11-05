Commission for Case Manager Certification - Call for Applications for Service as Commissioner

"Being a member of the Board allows the opportunity to shape the standards, policies, and practices that govern the certification process, ensuring they remain relevant, rigorous, and aligned with the evolving needs of the industry." Commission Immediate Past Chair Ed Quick, MA, MBA, CDMS said. Post this

Service on the Commission's Board of Commissioners provides individuals with an opportunity to help shape the future of client advocacy professionals. The opportunity to work with other leaders in health care allows volunteers to be on the cutting edge of case management, disability management, and board certification. In addition, service on the Commission's Board allows volunteers to be part of the decision-making process on a national level, driving the Commission's strategic goals through effective governance.

"Holding a national certification demonstrates a high level of expertise, commitment to the profession, and adherence to established standards." Commission Immediate Past Chair Ed Quick, MA, MBA, CDMS said. "Being a member of the Board allows the opportunity to shape the standards, policies, and practices that govern the certification process, ensuring they remain relevant, rigorous, and aligned with the evolving needs of the industry."

Individuals who are elected as Commissioners serve three-year terms beginning in July 2026. Service on the Commission's Board includes committee and task force assignments that are driven by strategic priorities developed by the Board.

Commissioners serve as stewards of the organization, including governance, fiduciary and industry activities; while representing and endorsing the CCM and CDMS credentials and advancing board-certification.

Interested individuals may complete an online application. Candidates must submit their completed application by December 3, 2025. For questions or assistance, please contact the Commission at 856-380-6836 or by email at [email protected].

About The Commission:

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager and disability management specialist certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook, LinkedIn, or follow us on X @CCM_Cert.

CCMC Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Statement:

The Commission for Case Manager Certification (the Commission) in principle and practice respects, values, celebrates, and lifts up the unique attributes of all case managers and disability management specialists. In keeping with that spirit, the Commission values and seeks diversity, equity, and inclusion within the case management and disability management professions.

The Commission promotes an inclusive, safe, and supportive environment that encourages involvement, innovation, and expanded access to leadership opportunities that maximize engagement across all groups within the framework of the certification criteria. The Commission also leverages the unique characteristics, perspectives and contributions of a diverse case management and disability management population, including, but not limited to, age, appearance, disability, ethnicity, gender, geographic location, nationality, professional level or practice setting, race, religion, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. The Commission highlights diversity to collectively and effectively understand and support the needs of our clients and provide opportunities to improve the health and welfare for all clients who receive case management and disability management interventions; and for those who provide those services.

Media Contact

Shannon Conover, Commission for Case Manager Certification, 1 8563806805, [email protected], ccmcertification.org

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification