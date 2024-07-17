Commission for Case Manager Certification Announces New Leadership and Continued Commitment to Professional Excellence

Commission for Case Manager Certification introduces its new board officers for 2024-2025

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification®, (CCMC®), responsible for certifying over 50,000 case management and disability management professionals nationwide, introduces its new 2024.2025 board officers today. As the leading and longest-standing certifying body for case managers and disability management specialists, the Commission actively supports professionals in both fields.

"The Commission's leadership is committed to championing consumer protection and professional excellence through robust certification programs and comprehensive services that foster continuous professional growth," said MaryBeth Kurland MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of the Commission.

Patricia Nunez, MA, CRC, CDMS, CCM, assumes the role of Chair of the 14-member volunteer board, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to advancing the field of case management. Nunez most recently served as Director in the Claim Vendor Management office at CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. With a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rutgers University and a Master of Arts in Rehabilitation Counseling from Seton Hall University, Nunez has held leadership roles in various professional organizations, including the American Counseling Association and the American Rehabilitation Counseling Association. She has also contributed extensively to accreditation and certification boards, including serving as a past Chair of the Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification. Nunez is dual certified as a CCM® and CDMS®, reflecting her commitment to advancing case management standards.

In addition to Nunez, the Commission's 2024.2025 officers are:

Chair-Elect: Kendra Greene , MSN, MBA/HCM, RN, CCM

, MSN, MBA/HCM, RN, CCM Secretary: Rebecca Fisco , CDMS

, CDMS Treasurer: Anne Mercer , CIA, CFE, CFSA

, CIA, CFE, CFSA Immediate Past-Chair: Ed Quick, MA, MBA, CDMS

One new Commissioner was also announced:

New Commissioner: Margaret Brown , DHA, MPH, BSN, RN, CCM

"I am honored to lead the Commission in its mission to advocate for today's professional case manager and disability management specialist," said Nunez. "In addition to our robust program and services, the Commission illustrates our ongoing commitment by conducting a formal Job Task Analysis for both the CCM and the CDMS."

The Job Task Analysis, previously known as the Role and Function Study, includes an industry survey completed every five years to validate core knowledge areas essential to perform case management functions, each of which are tested and certified through the exam process. Updates to the CCM examination content outline, scheduled for 2025, are based on community feedback and emerging trends in the field.

The Commission uses this research-based approach to inform and validate both its CCM® and CDMS® exams. These analyses provide a blueprint of capabilities and functional roles performed by case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission then applies this data to ensure both credentials remain current and relevant to policymakers, employers, and regulators.

"The Job Task Analysis is a cornerstone of our commitment to ensuring that both the CCM and CDMS credentials remain rigorous and relevant in today's dynamic healthcare landscape," said Nunez. "By identifying and validating core knowledge areas essential for both certifications, we uphold our standards of excellence and empower professionals to meet the evolving needs of their clients and organizations."

