Commission for Case Manager Certification celebrates National Case Management Week with salute to "Keeping the person at the heart of collaborative care"

New professional growth options include new self-care episodes and CCMC Virtual Symposium

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® will celebrate case managers as change agents and advocates in observance of National Case Management Week, Oct. 8-14, 2023. CCMC's Virtual Symposium and new episodes of its "Push Pause" video series will premier as the Commission aligns with the case manager community and salutes these resilient professionals for "keeping the person at the heart of collaborative care."

"Case managers are change agents who go above and beyond to advocate for the individuals they serve," said Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP. "As connectors and collaborators on the health care team, they help clients access resources they need, overcome challenges, and navigate the complex health care system."

By "keeping the person at the heart of collaborative care," case managers holistically assess client needs and actively engage with other health care providers to help clients achieve optimal health outcomes. With the client at the center of care, case managers serve as positive change agents who can empower individuals to take an active role in their health care journey.

The Commission advocates for professional case management excellence through its Certified Case Manager® (CCM®) credential and a range of professional development resources to enhance their knowledge and skills. Next week, CCMC's Virtual Symposium offers inspiring and empowering live learning sessions for case managers over three days, offering continuing education opportunities and curated content to advance the profession.

As critical members of the health care team, case managers are not immune to the emotional burden of the role and the increasing risk for burnout seen across the health workforce. The Commission is a network organization of the National Academy of Medicine's (NAM) Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience; demonstrating its ongoing commitment to case manager wellness this week with new episodes of its podcast series, "Push Pause." This year's series will encourage case managers to activate their role as change agents through self-reflection focused on their successes and potential to drive transformative improvements in health care.

"Case managers are innovative problem solvers who use their creativity to overcome barriers and find new ways to address challenges," Kurland says. "By pausing to reflect during stressful times, they can activate their own power to persevere and realize resilience in their daily lives and work."

As a community, case managers also encourage and nurture one another's professional growth. The Commission is sponsoring a contest with AllNurses.com throughout the month of October amplifying the voices of case managers as they express what it means to keep the person at the heart of collaborative care. By sharing their experience and perspectives, case managers will champion their role as advocates and change agents.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703-394-5397, Keri@health2resources.com

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification