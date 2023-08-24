Commission for Case Manager Certification Selects New Contract Partners for Exam Development and Deployment

Data Recognition Corporation and Pearson VUE to support CCM and CDMS testing process

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® announced today that it will work together with two companies to support its core work—overseeing the certification process for the certified case manager (CCM®) and certified disability management specialist (CDMS®) credentials. Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) will work with the Commission on exam development and Pearson VUE on exam delivery.

More than 50,000 case management and disability management professionals nationwide are currently certified by the Commission, the nation's oldest and largest case manager certification body.

To earn the credentials, individuals undergo a rigorous assessment of the current knowledge and skills needed for competent, effective case or disability management performance. Exam content is based on the results of a job task analysis conducted every five years for each credential, which examines the knowledge, skills and activities performed in the field by each profession. The studies validate and update the certification exam, ensuring that the knowledge tested represents current practice.

"The Commission's evidence-based approach to its exams, commitment to continuing education for recertification, and our certificants' pledge to practice under Codes of Professional Conduct are key reasons why these credentials are among the most recognized and respected in the industry," said Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP. "DRC and Pearson VUE share our commitment to excellence in credentialing and exam-based assessment."

DRC will provide exam development and psychometric support services to the Commission. The company will also leverage its partnership with Surpass, a testing technology platform, to manage the CCM and CDMS exam questions.

"DRC is honored to partner with CCMC for exam development and psychometric analysis services. The Commission's passion to bring fair and reliable examinations to professional case managers and disability management specialists is inspiring," said Holly Saraullo, executive vice president of DRC licensure and certification. "Our two organizations have a shared belief and commitment to provide the highest level of service to our stakeholders and the community through thoughtful planning, transparent communication, and mutual respect."

The Commission selected Pearson VUE to provide in-person and remote test delivery services for its CCM (Certified Case Manager) and CDMS (Certified Disability Management Specialist) examinations. Pearson VUE delivers more than 19 million certification and licensure exams annually for academic, health and industry sector clients, leveraging a comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 test centers and online testing capabilities.

"We are very excited to be partnering with the Commission to deliver its CCM and CDMS examinations, and proud that our extensive experience in delivering large-scale, high-stakes examinations will help the Commission in its advocacy for professional excellence," said Eric D'Astolfo, vice president of business development, Pearson VUE.

"Certification is a mark of excellence and a significant step on an individual's professional journey. For decades, professional case managers and disability management specialists and their employers have highly valued what these credentials represent," Kurland said. "Both DRC and Pearson VUE have proven capabilities that enable the Commission to continue to offer evidence-based sound assessments of the knowledge and skills required to obtain the CCM and CDMS credentials."

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 703.394.5357, keri@health2resources.com

SOURCE Commission for Case Manager Certification