CommLab India: #1 Rapid eLearning Solutions Provider 2025 - Record Sixth Consecutive Win

CommLab India has done it again! For six years in a row, they've ranked #1 in rapid eLearning solutions provider. Their AI tools deliver fast, high-quality gamified courses and multilingual training, helping L&D teams stay on time.

HYDERABAD, India, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate L&D is under more pressure than ever. Business leaders demand faster, cost-effective, high-impact training. Learners expect flexibility and engagement. And they all needed it yesterday – thanks to volatile business dynamics. This is where CommLab India stands out.

Clocking in 30000+ minutes of rapid development for 90+ clients across US and Europe in the last two years alone, CommLab India has earned the distinction of being the #1 Provider of Rapid eLearning Solutions for the sixth consecutive time!

With a rich L&D background, the CommLab India team understands the challenges faced by L&D leaders and is committed to helping them navigate the complexities of corporate training.

That's why CommLab India continuously invests in mastering the latest learning strategies, tools, and technologies – not just for innovation's sake, but to ensure that L&D teams meet their training needs without poor quality, delays, and roadblocks.

AI-Powered Training Solutions for High-Impact L&D Teams

From AI-powered content development to rapid authoring tools and agile processes, the global leader delivers the speed, scale, volume, and efficiency that modern corporate training demands.

To get the best from rapid eLearning, CommLab India has mastered the latest AI-driven tools such as Vyond, Synthesia, ElevenLabs, WellSaid Labs, Microsoft Copilot, and Midjourney. From generating scripts to developing videos, developing gamified courses, generating voiceovers, developing graphics – work that took months is now completed within days – without compromising quality or creativity. eLearning translations are scaled up with new-age AI-powered tools such as Smartcat.

This is what Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer – COO & Co-Founder, CommLab India – had to say about the sixth consecutive win. "We are delighted to be at the forefront of rapid development. Our endeavor is to take corporate training to the next level – through gamified courses, AI-powered video creation, seamless translations, immersive scenarios, and more. Or rapid solutions cover the entire spectrum of corporate training and equip L&D teams to deliver high-quality, scalable training at unprecedented speed."

A Snapshot of CommLab India's Rapid Development Portfolio

6500+ minutes of video development

1800 minutes of eLearning translations in 35 languages

250 webinar recordings converted to self-paced eLearning

125+ production-ready storyboards converted to eLearning

Popular training topics – product training, technical sales training, software training, compliance training, process training

More Than a Vendor – A True L&D Partner

When L&D managers partner with CommLab India, they don't just get an eLearning vendor – they get an extension of their team, one that understands their need for quick turnarounds, high-volume content, and global reach.

Whether it's converting thousands of PowerPoint decks into engaging courses, subject matter expert recordings to self-paced eLearning, rolling out multilingual training, or developing a video library – CommLab India delivers without compromising on quality.

About CommLab India

CommLab India serves 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums

Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets

Converting webinars to eLearning

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing different formats of video

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Media Contact

Muzamil Ahmed, CommLab India, 91 4027803080, [email protected], CommLab India

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CommLab India