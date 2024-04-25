CommLab India Celebrates 2023-24 as a Year of Memorable Achievements

CommLab India charts success in 2023-24 with unprecedented achievements making it a year of remarkable triumphs.

HYDERABAD, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, a leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions, proudly shares its exceptional accomplishments in the past year, solidifying its position as a global leader in the industry. In the year 2023-24, CommLab India welcomed a number of new esteemed customers, including global packaging and manufacturing companies, entrusting the organization with their digital learning needs. With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, CommLab India achieved an impressive customer satisfaction index of 9.45/10, reflecting its commitment to excellence.

In recognition of its commitment to customer service, innovation, and quality, CommLab India has been honored with prestigious awards. CommLab India has been named best among the top eLearning content providers and CommLab India's microlearning solutions have earned the top spot. Additionally, CommLab India has been ranked first for blended learning solutions, and CommLab India's prowess in AI tools expertise has also been recognized by being ranked second in this category.

RK Prasad, MBA, PhD, the CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India, expressed his delight, stating, "Our achievements in 2023-24 reflect our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional digital learning solutions to our clients worldwide." Continuing its dedication to innovation, CommLab India forged a partnership with a leading microlearning platform and initiated staff augmentation services, expanding its capabilities to meet diverse client needs. CommLab India continued with its successful customer education initiative with the 9th edition of LearnFlux. CommLab India also enhanced its Effectus LMS with cutting-edge features.

CommLab India prioritizes employee happiness and growth, evident through initiatives such as the introduction of employee recognition platforms, and comprehensive upskilling programs like classroom training and LinkedIn Learning opportunities. Moreover, our recent annual day celebration served as a vibrant tribute to the collective achievements of all employees, igniting a renewed sense of purpose and motivation. Such celebratory events at CommLab India inspire employees to continually strive for excellence and contribute to CommLab India's ongoing success. "At CommLab India, our employees are at the heart of everything we do. We value their well-being and growth, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to thrive," added Ayesha Habeeb Omer, MBA, PhD, COO & Co-Founder of CommLab India.

Looking ahead, CommLab India reaffirms its purpose to inspire and equip organizations globally with rapid digital learning solutions. Guided by its vision to enrich and sustain life through learning, CommLab India remains steadfast in its mission to create agile digital learning solutions that maximize value for organizations and proficiency for individuals.

About CommLab India

CommLab India serves 300 delighted international customers in 30+ countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to eLearning curriculums and virtual sessions

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing video-based learning

Converting legacy courses to HTML5

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Offering LMS installation and admin support services

Media Contact

CommLab India, CommLab India LLP, 91 040 2780 3080, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CommLab India LLP