CommLab India Highlights - 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives

CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, a global leader in corporate training and custom eLearning solutions, marked 2025 as a landmark year by celebrating 25 years of impact in workplace learning, advancing global research on AI in WorkLearning, convening industry leaders through its flagship LearnFlux event, and earning multiple industry recognitions.

Reflecting on the milestone, Dr RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India, said, "Completing 25 years represents our long-term commitment to building capability and driving performance through learning. As organizations adopt AI at scale, our focus remains on combining instructional discipline, responsible use of technology, and measurable business outcomes."

Since its inception, CommLab India has supported global enterprises with custom eLearning, blended learning, simulations, and video-based learning solutions. Over the years, the organization has evolved into a strategic learning partner for large organizations across industries and geographies, delivering enterprise-scale learning with consistency, speed, and instructional rigor.

A key highlight of 2025 was CommLab India's collaborative research study with Lancaster University on AI in WorkLearning. The study examined how organizations are moving from isolated AI experiments to structured, governed, and scalable AI-enabled learning ecosystems, offering practical insights for learning leaders navigating enterprise-wide adoption.

CommLab India successfully hosted LearnFlux 2025, a multi-day virtual learning summit that brought together global L&D leaders, researchers, and practitioners. The event focused on AI readiness, learning strategy, instructional effectiveness, and human capability development in AI-augmented workplaces.

The summit featured expert-led sessions, practitioner case studies, leadership conversations, Customer Excellence Awards, and a social impact initiative linked to participation.

Commenting on execution and scale, Dr Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder of CommLab India, said, "Delivering high-impact learning at enterprise scale requires strong systems, disciplined processes, and deep instructional expertise. In 2025, we continued to strengthen these foundations to help global organizations learn faster, adopt AI responsibly, and sustain performance."

Throughout 2025, CommLab India expanded its thought leadership through podcasts and webinars featuring global learning leaders and addressing real-world challenges such as AI adoption, performance consulting, rapid eLearning, and instructional effectiveness.

The company also received multiple industry recognitions, including top rankings for Rapid eLearning, Blended Learning, and AI Excellence for Learning and Skills Development; platinum-level awards for custom eLearning excellence; and strong customer testimonials highlighting delivery quality, responsiveness, and long-term partnership value.

As CommLab India enters its next phase, the organization remains focused on helping enterprises design learning that drives performance, build AI literacy responsibly, and create sustainable learning ecosystems aligned with business outcomes.

About CommLab India

Since 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums

Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets

Converting webinars to eLearning

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing different formats of video

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Media Contact

Asma Zaineb, CommLab India, [email protected], www.commlabindia.com

Asma Zaineb, CommLab India, 91 4027803080, [email protected], www.commlabindia.com

SOURCE CommLab India