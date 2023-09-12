CommLab India Kickstarts 23rd Anniversary Celebrations by Opening an Office in Texas, USA

CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning solutions marks its presence in Texas! They kickstart their 23rd anniversary by expanding their business overseas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training, is thrilled to announce the exciting opening of its brand-new office in Austin, Texas. This is a big moment for them as they grow and move forward, remaining true to their commitment to helping organizations meet business goals through Training, and creating an inspiring workplace for their talented team.

Their new office kickstarts their 23rd-anniversary celebrations and represents a significant step in their mission to boost collaboration, innovation, and client engagement. The office has been carefully designed to meet the changing needs of the organization, providing a comfortable environment for their team to excel and deliver outstanding custom eLearning solutions to their expanding client base.

This state-of-the-art facility comes equipped with the latest technology and modern amenities, ensuring seamless communication and efficient work processes. CommLab India is excited about the enhanced experiences they can offer to their clients and partners, being closer to them. Their commitment to sustainability is also reflected in their new office space, as they strive to contribute to a greener future.

Thrilled with this new milestone, this is what Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO & Co-Founder, CommLab India had to say "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter. This office represents not only our growth and success but also our dedication to providing a dynamic and inspiring workplace for our exceptional team. We look forward to welcoming clients, partners, and visitors to our space, where we will continue to drive innovation and deliver excellence."

CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions, offers many services including the design and delivery of digital assets, eLearning, microlearning, videos, job aids, eLearning translations, LMS services, and skilled L&D talent that can be used by organizations to enhance their internal teams. They serve clients across industries such as manufacturing, pharma and healthcare, logistics, information technology, financial services, and training organizations.

As CommLab India adds yet another feather to their hat, this is what CEO & Co-Founder, Dr. RK Prasad said, "This milestone would not have been possible without the support from our clients, partners, and the hard work of our team. We express our heartfelt gratitude to all!"

Even though they are available 24/7 for their clients, CommLab India is now

available at another address in Texas

to be in direct contact with their clients, taking care of all their training needs!

About CommLab India

CommLab India serves 300 delighted international customers in 30+ countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to eLearning curriculums and virtual sessions

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing video-based learning

Converting legacy courses to HTML5

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Offering LMS installation and admin support services

Media Contact

Mohammed Muzamil Ahmed, CommLab India, 91 9703497656, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

Mohammed Muzamil Ahmed, CommLab India, 91 9703497656, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CommLab India