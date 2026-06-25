CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training

"Many L&D teams are saving time with AI upfront, only to spend those hours later fixing quality issues," said Rajesh Venkata. "This framework shows where GenAI adds real value, where hidden risks appear, and how teams can build practical guardrails into AI-enabled workflows." Post this

CommLab India's framework addresses this gap by shifting the conversation from what AI can produce to how AI-enabled learning can be designed, reviewed, and governed responsibly. Built on the company's experience in large-scale enterprise eLearning projects, the framework combines GenAI capabilities with instructional design expertise, structured quality checks, and defined human oversight.

"GenAI can dramatically speed up eLearning development, but quality cannot be left to chance," said Dr. RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India LLP. "The real opportunity is to use AI in ways that protect instructional integrity while helping teams deliver faster at scale."

The framework identifies the stages of eLearning development where GenAI can add measurable value, including content analysis, storyboard development, knowledge checks, translation support, visual ideation, and rapid content repurposing. It also highlights the quality risks that can emerge when AI-generated learning is not guided by sound instructional principles, such as weak learning objectives, superficial assessments, inconsistent tone, factual inaccuracies, and content that looks polished but fails to support performance outcomes.

Dr. RK Prasad and Rajesh Venkata, Director of Marketing & AI Innovation at CommLab India, will introduce the framework and share practical insights from enterprise learning projects. Their session will explore how organizations can use GenAI to improve speed and efficiency while building the safeguards needed to ensure learning remains accurate, relevant, and outcome-focused.

"Many L&D teams are saving time with AI upfront, only to spend those hours later fixing quality issues," said Rajesh Venkata. "This framework shows where GenAI adds real value, where hidden risks appear, and how teams can build practical guardrails into AI-enabled workflows."

The GenAI-enabled eLearning framework is intended for enterprise L&D leaders, instructional designers, training managers, and business stakeholders who are under pressure to deliver more learning content, in more formats, for more audiences, without compromising quality. It provides a practical way to determine what AI can support, what humans must continue to own, and how teams can create review workflows that balance speed, scale, and instructional effectiveness.

By introducing this framework, CommLab India aims to help organizations move beyond isolated AI experiments and toward more structured, quality-focused adoption of GenAI in enterprise learning.

About CommLab India

Since 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums

Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets

Converting webinars to eLearning

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing different formats of video

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Media Contact

Asma Zaineb, CommLab India, 91 40-27803060/80, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

SOURCE CommLab India