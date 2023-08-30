CommLoan Announces Launch of "Empower" Program to Revolutionize Commercial Real Estate Lending

Revolutionizing the Commercial Mortgage Industry: CommLoan Launches Empower Program, Redefining Success for Originators with Unprecedented Growth Opportunities and Lucrative Revenue-Sharing Model Tweet this

One of the key features of the Empower program is the inclusion of a unique revenue-sharing model that goes beyond traditional commission structures. Through this program, originators can unlock additional revenue streams and maximize their earnings potential. CommLoan understands the dedication and hard work put forth by originators, and the Empower program is designed to ensure that they can reap the rewards they deserve.

Mitch, the CEO of CommLoan, expressed his enthusiasm for the Empower program, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the Empower program, a game-changer in the commercial mortgage brokerage industry. By extending our platform to commercial mortgage originators, we aim to foster collaboration, facilitate growth, and ultimately help them succeed in their businesses. With the revenue-sharing program, we want to go beyond the traditional commission structure and provide originators with a path to financial prosperity. We are excited about this program's immense potential for the entire industry."

CommLoan's CUPID platform leverages advanced algorithms and data-driven insights to match borrowers with the most suitable lenders, streamlining the loan origination process and reducing the time and effort required to secure financing. With the addition of the Empower program, high-performing originators gain access to this powerful tool, empowering them to serve their clients better and close more deals efficiently.

The Empower program is set to revolutionize the commercial mortgage originator landscape by providing originators with unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge technology, and a lucrative revenue-sharing program. CommLoan invites all commercial mortgage brokers to join the Empower program and take their businesses to new heights.

For more information about CommLoan and the Empower program, please visit www.commloan.com/empower.

About CommLoan: CommLoan is a leading provider of commercial mortgage solutions, leveraging technology to streamline the loan origination process. CommLoan connects borrowers with lenders through its innovative CUPID platform, ensuring seamless matchmaking and faster funding. The company is committed to empowering originators and borrowers and revolutionizing the commercial mortgage industry.

Media Contact

Jonathan Mangiapane, CommLoan Inc., 1 480-790-9255, [email protected], www.commloan.com

Vitaly Sopkin, CommLoan Inc., 1 (877) 566-8734, [email protected], www.commloan.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CommLoan Inc.