Commodity Technology Advisory Issues All New 2024 CTRM & RM Software Sourcebook

Coverage of 47 software products from 33 different vendors

BRNO, Czechia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) and related technologies, has released an all-new version of the CTRM and RM Sourcebook. The CTRM & RM Sourcebook remains the most influential, informative, and easy to use report of its kind and is used by thousands of prospective buyers of CTRM and related technology to help form lists of likely suppliers.

Featuring coverage of 47 software products from 33 different vendors, the CTRM & RM Sourcebook series continues to be the primary resource tool for companies who are planning or are actively seeking a software solution to capture and manage their commodity trading and risk management activities. Designed to be information rich, yet highly usable, it includes extensive information on most of the full-scale, multi-market CTRM products, and many of the commodity/region/market-specific solutions currently available around the globe. Each individual product listing provides guidance on geographic & industry segment coverage, a detailed matrix of functionality by commodity, a company and product-line description, and contact information for each vendor.

"CTRM & RM Sourcebook has become the standard go-to source for prospective buyers in the CTRM software space because it is so easy to use," said Dr. Gary M. Vasey, Principal Analyst. "The current version contains a record number of listings and vendors."

The 2024 CTRM Sourcebook is now available for free download from the www.CTRMCenter.com and www.ETTCenter.net websites.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

Media Contact

Gary M. Vasey, Commodity Technology Advisory, 42 775718112, [email protected], www.comtechadvisory.com

SOURCE Commodity Technology Advisory