Commodity Technology Advisory LLC Adds Irina Reitgruber as Affiliate Analyst

HOUSTON and BRNO, Czechia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commodity Technology Advisory LLC (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) and related technologies, is delighted to announce that Irina Reitgruber has joined the firm as an affiliate analyst. Irina is a veteran of the commodities industry having most recently served as a senior resource at a major ETRM software vendor. Irina will be working with the ComTech partners to build out a new area of coverage peripheral to its traditional CTRM expertise.

Irina will lead a coverage area focused on software vendors developing tools that support the energy transition to Net Zero. These tools help to control, optimize, and manage distributed energy resources. "My primary focus will be on the DERMS (distributed Energy Resource Management Systems) and VPP (Virtual Power Plant) software, but also include associated tools such as energy data management, forecasting, predictive analytics and other AI tools, as well as platforms for the developing of such tools," she said.

"With Irina's expertise in ETRM we expect that she will be a strong addition to the team who cannot only focus on her practice area but also help out with our traditional services while understanding the linkages between the two," said Dr. Gary M. Vasey, Managing Partner.

"We've known and worked with Irina for many years and are thrilled to have her contributing both her experience and her analytic skills as part of the ComTech team. We look forward to her providing valuable insights to the technology market as she continues to explore and highlight the critical issues around these rapidly growing components of the global energy markets," noted Patrick Reames, Managing Partner.

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Patrick Reames and Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation, and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

