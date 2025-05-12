Commodity Technology Advisory's AI in Energy & Commodities Study Report Released

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM), and related technologies, has the published results of its AI study - kindly sponsored by Darling Analytics and DycoTrade.

BRNO, Czechia , May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Is AI Just More Hype?

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory), the leading analyst firm covering energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM), and related technologies, has the published results of its AI study - kindly sponsored by Darling Analytics and DycoTrade.

What does AI mean for the commodity and energy business - is it just hype, or is it a reality? "In truth, it is both. The reality of AI is proven by successful real-life business cases reported by users who presented the level of efficiency improvements and value added by AI applications in their business processes," said study project manager and reprt author, Dr. Irina Reitgruber, Affiliate Analyst for ComTech. "It is also sometimes hype because many companies claim to use AI-based processes where, in fact, most of the work is still performed without any real AI involvement. The word "AI" makes them look more attractive in marketing."

The ComTech study researched AI applications used by energy and commodity businesses in their CTRM system and beyond, analyzed approaches of companies to address the industry concerns and gain insights into which, AI will play a major role in the future software solutions. The focus of this research was in identifying business areas where the AI applications can hold the most promise due to significant improvements they can make. The research also looked at the companies' concerns around the use of AI and the ways vendors address these concerns.

"This new report is essential reading for all energy & commodity firms looking to exploit AI," said Dr. Gary M. Vasey of ComTech. "It documents and snapshots in some detail where AI is really being deployed across the space and what the benefits and challenges are in each use case area."

The study report is available to dowload for no charge at both the CTRMCenter and ETTCenter.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) technology markets. Led by Dr. Gary M. Vasey, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

Media Contact

Gary M Vasey, Commodity Technology Advisory, 42 775718112, [email protected], ww.comtechadvisory.com

SOURCE Commodity Technology Advisory