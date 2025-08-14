We're here to provide the best quality-performance-support for our customers who integrate M12 lenses and C-Mount lenses into camera systems across the world of physical AI. Post this

"We're here to provide the best quality-performance-support for our customers who integrate M12 lenses and C-Mount lenses into camera systems across the world of physical AI."

– Max Henkart, Founder Commonlands

About Commonlands

Commonlands was founded in 2018 as part of Carnegie Mellon University's Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, and specializes in M12 lenses, S-mount lenses, C-mount lenses, and camera modules. The company provides western engineering support, rapid global delivery, and custom lens design services. Their facilities in San Diego include 3 cleanrooms and a ISO9001-certified quality management system. Commonlands stocks more than 25000 lenses across 100 different M12 lenses and 30 C-mount lenses, all ready to ship from California within one business day.

Technical focus: Commonlands supplies M12 lenses and C‑Mount lenses and camera‑module assembly to robotics, surveillance, and retail‑AI OEMs. A US-based engineering and support team enables western companies to quickly deploy vision systems.

Robust and vetted supply chain, ready for mass production volumes

Products with accurate and readily available information

US-based inventory that ships within 1 business day

Quality & Reliability: Certified to ISO 9001:2015 and performs 100% MTF testing with in-house reliability test equipment including IP69K dust and water-resistance, thermal‑shock, vibration, constant temperature, and salt‑spray tests.

Automated assembly of custom M12 lenses (60pcs/hr/line)

100% optical testing of every M12 lens and C-mount lens

Filter integration and Laser marking for traceability

Customization & Engineering: Engineers can customize each lens with low MoQs for prototyping. We also support full custom designs for both M12 lenses and camera modules. Customizations include:

Custom apertures (F#) for adjusted depth of field

Bandpass filters or IR dualband filters for day/night S-mount lenses

Ingress Protection and Hydrophobic coatings for outdoor lenses

For technical specifications or to discuss custom optical requirements, contact Commonlands at [email protected], visit commonlands.com or call +1 (858) 333-7325.

