Commonlands.com Announces Automated Lens Manufacturing and Achieves #417 on 2025 Inc. 5000

Commonlands Ranks No. 417 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The company's products include M12 lenses, C‑Mount lenses and camera‑modules used in robotics, surveillance, and embedded vision systems.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., today announced that Commonlands LLC is No. 417 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, and Oracle.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent. Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.
"We're here to provide the best quality-performance-support for our customers who integrate M12 lenses and C-Mount lenses into camera systems across the world of physical AI."
– Max Henkart, Founder Commonlands
Commonlands was founded in 2018 as part of Carnegie Mellon University's Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, and specializes in M12 lenses, S-mount lenses, C-mount lenses, and camera modules. The company provides western engineering support, rapid global delivery, and custom lens design services. Their facilities in San Diego include 3 cleanrooms and a ISO9001-certified quality management system. Commonlands stocks more than 25000 lenses across 100 different M12 lenses and 30 C-mount lenses, all ready to ship from California within one business day.
Technical focus: Commonlands supplies M12 lenses and C‑Mount lenses and camera‑module assembly to robotics, surveillance, and retail‑AI OEMs. A US-based engineering and support team enables western companies to quickly deploy vision systems.
- Robust and vetted supply chain, ready for mass production volumes
- Products with accurate and readily available information
- US-based inventory that ships within 1 business day
Quality & Reliability: Certified to ISO 9001:2015 and performs 100% MTF testing with in-house reliability test equipment including IP69K dust and water-resistance, thermal‑shock, vibration, constant temperature, and salt‑spray tests.
- Automated assembly of custom M12 lenses (60pcs/hr/line)
- 100% optical testing of every M12 lens and C-mount lens
- Filter integration and Laser marking for traceability
Customization & Engineering: Engineers can customize each lens with low MoQs for prototyping. We also support full custom designs for both M12 lenses and camera modules. Customizations include:
- Custom apertures (F#) for adjusted depth of field
- Bandpass filters or IR dualband filters for day/night S-mount lenses
- Ingress Protection and Hydrophobic coatings for outdoor lenses
For technical specifications or to discuss custom optical requirements, contact Commonlands at [email protected], visit commonlands.com or call +1 (858) 333-7325.
Media Contact
Max Henkart, Commonlands LLC, 1 8583337325, [email protected], www.commonlands.com
SOURCE Commonlands LLC
Share this article