CommonWealth Purchasing Group Achieves Membership in Healthcare Group Purchasing Industry Initiative (HGPII)

"We are honored to join the Healthcare Group Purchasing Industry Initiative. This membership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our operations." Rich Napolitano, Executive Director of CommonWealth Purchasing Group.

Phillip English Hon. Phil English, National Coordinator of Healthcare Group Purchasing Industry Initiative adds "We are excited to announce the CommonWealth Purchasing Group as the newest member of the Healthcare Group Purchasing Industry Initiative. The inclusion of CPG and its commitment to best business practices in group purchasing is a great boost to the entire GPO sector and its contribution to affordable, quality healthcare in American hospitals, nursing homes, and medical practices. CPG is joining an established movement to inject transparency into the healthcare supply chain, offering its members, suppliers, and healthcare consumers measurable standards for ethics compliance, innovation, sustainability, and diversification. Good business practices are good business and contribute to a dynamic culture that sustains our healthcare system. CPG brings welcome leadership to HGPII and the cause of affordable and accessible healthcare. "

HGPII members collaborate to share best practices, drive innovation, and enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare procurement. CommonWealth Purchasing Group's inclusion in this esteemed group further solidifies its position as a leader in the healthcare procurement sector.

As an organization, CommonWealth Purchasing Group continually seeks opportunities to elevate its standards and contribute to the improvement of healthcare procurement practices. Membership in HGPII is a significant milestone in this journey, and the organization looks forward to actively participating in initiatives that shape the future of the healthcare purchasing landscape.

Emma Harvey, Commonwealth Purchasing Group, 1 617.797.9474 617.797.9474, [email protected], www.cwpurchasing.com

SOURCE CommonWealth Purchasing Group