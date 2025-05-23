CommonWealth Purchasing Group Announces Strategic Partnership with BridgeHealthAI to Transform Social Care Coordination for FQHCs Nationwide

"BridgeHealthAI's offering aligns perfectly with our mission to provide members with the most impactful, forward-thinking solutions in healthcare," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group Post this

With the healthcare landscape demanding faster, more accurate connections to community resources, BridgeHealthAI replaces fragmented tools and hours of manual coordination with one secure, unified system with automation, verified data, and real-time communication.

BridgeHealthAI streamlines the entire workflow — instantly matching patients to verified resources, answering benefit questions in real time, generating and sending multi-lingual care summaries in seconds via SMS, email, or print, enabling two-way communication, and ultimately closing the loop.

At its core, BridgeHealthAI delivers on a simple but powerful promise: speed to Resolution—faster, easier, wiser.

"BridgeHealthAI's offering aligns perfectly with our mission to provide members with the most impactful, forward-thinking solutions in healthcare," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group "Their technology radically improves how care teams identify resources, close referral loops, and deliver social support — all while saving time and improving patient experience."

Key Benefits to CPG Members Through BridgeHealthAI Include:

Instant Benefit Matching: Quickly surface eligible local and national resources using a continuously updated, verified resource hub, enriched by care teams and trusted public sources.

AI Assistant Support: Access an always-available assistant that answers benefit questions, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply instantly and accurately.

Two-Way Communication & Follow-Through: Generate and send multilingual care summaries via SMS, email, or print — and engage in two-way communication to close the loop in real time.

Personalization & Collaboration: Save, organize, and share curated resource lists, add internal programs, and rate tools to enable continuous learning across care teams.

Built for Speed to Resolution: BridgeHealthAI replaces fragmented workflows with one unified platform — helping care teams resolve social needs faster, easier, and smarter.

Fast Start, Future-Ready: The platform requires no EHR integration to launch and can be implemented in weeks. It offers scalable pathways for deeper interoperability as needed.

"This is deeply personal for me. I grew up in a low-income immigrant family that relied on public programs and the compassion of CHWs and social workers — the same care teams we now serve. They are the trusted backbone of our healthcare system, helping families navigate complex systems with dignity and heart.

At BridgeHealthAI, we're building what they've always deserved — a trusted extension of the team that supercharges their ability to do more with less. We take the burden off their shoulders so they can focus on what matters most: the people they serve. That's why we're here." Jinal Shah, CEO of BridgeHealthAI

As part of its ongoing mission, CommonWealth Purchasing Group continues to identify and form alliances with industry leaders that reflect the values of its membership and needs. Through this partnership, CPG members will receive exclusive access and pricing to BridgeHealthAI's services, underscoring CPG's mission to continually deliver best-in-class vendors, savings, and service for its nationwide network.

For more information about BridgeHealthAI and the benefits available to CPG members, please visit www.SaveWithCPG.com or contact your CPG Member Resource Consultant.

