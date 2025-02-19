CommonWealth Purchasing Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Performance Health Partners to Enhance Healthcare Safety and Compliance

"We're dedicated to equipping our members with the best tools available to serve their communities effectively, and this partnership enables us to continue to fulfill that commitment," stated Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. Post this

"Performance Health Partners has established itself as a healthcare safety and compliance leader, consistently delivering innovative solutions that have significantly impacted healthcare settings. Specifically, their track record in enhancing safety processes at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers (CHCs) was a key factor in our decision to bring them into our network," stated Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. "We're dedicated to equipping our members with the best tools available to serve their communities effectively, and this partnership enables us to continue to fulfill that commitment."

CPG's network includes over 800 member organizations, which will gain access to PHP's industry-leading solutions. This will enhance their ability to effectively manage risks and comply with safety standards.

"Joining forces with CommonWealth Purchasing Group marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine healthcare safety and compliance," stated Jessie Smith, Vice President at Performance Health Partners. "Our partnership leverages CommonWealth's leadership with PHP's technological expertise to empower health centers to meet the ever-evolving challenges of today's healthcare landscape. Together, we are setting a new standard in the industry, improving patient and employee safety, and ensuring high quality, more cost-effective care."

This strategic partnership will redefine healthcare safety standards, equipping health centers with the necessary tools to achieve patient safety and compliance excellence.

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group

Founded in 1998, Commonwealth Purchasing Group (CPG) is a group purchasing organization that provides products and services at lower costs to improve efficiency. CPG works with community health centers and nonprofit human services organizations, providing savings to further their respective missions. With over 850 member organizations across all 50 states today, CPG negotiates deep discounts and significant savings opportunities with over 80 nationally recognized vendors. CPG is committed to providing exceptional customer support and incomparable savings. To learn more about CommonWealth Purchasing Group, visit www.SaveWithCPG.com

About Performance Health Partners

Performance Health Partners (PHP) leads the patient and employee safety software market, empowering healthcare organizations to improve risk management, compliance, and safety outcomes. Named "Best in KLAS" for three consecutive years by KLAS Research, PHP equips providers with a comprehensive suite of tools, including incident management, rounding, peer review, and surveys. Known for its affordability and scalability, PHP is the choice for health centers nationwide, aiming to boost their quality of care and operational efficiency. To learn more about PHP, visit https://www.performancehealthus.com/.

Media Contact

Emma Harvey, CommonWealth Purchasing Group, 1 6177979474, [email protected], CommonWealth Purchasing Group

