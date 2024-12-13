CommonWealth Purchasing Group Expands Vendor Catalog with the Addition of Rimidi

"At CPG, our mission is to offer our members access to best-in-class products and services that help them deliver high-quality care efficiently," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. Post this

"At CPG, our mission is to offer our members access to best-in-class products and services that help them deliver high-quality care efficiently," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. "Rimidi's innovative platform is a perfect fit for our catalog, supporting our members' efforts to embrace digital transformation while prioritizing patient health."

By joining CPG's extensive vendor network, Rimidi will now be accessible to over 850 member organizations across the country. This collaboration points out CPG's commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance operational efficiency and clinical excellence in the community healthcare sector.

"We look forward to helping CPG members operationalize their chronic disease management efforts—whether that's Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Advanced Primary Care, or other population health initiatives," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, CEO of Rimidi.

The addition of Rimidi aligns with CPG's strategic goal of delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of its members in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

For more information about this partnership and how to access Rimidi through CPG, please visit www.SaveWithCPG.com

