CommonWealth Purchasing Group Expands Vendor Network with TLCx to Advance Patient Access and Healthcare CX Transformation for Community Health Centers Nationwide

CPG partners with TLCx to modernize patient access and healthcare TLCx for health centers nationwide
BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG), a leading national group purchasing organization serving more than 900 community health centers and nonprofit healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of TLCx to the CPG Vendor Network.
This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) improve patient access, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen care continuity — while operating within the realities of funding and compliance.
TLCx Care Connect joins CPG as a Healthcare CX Transformation Partner, bringing a Human-First, Tech-Powered approach designed to modernize patient access strategies without compromising the community-centered care model that defines FQHCs.
Why This Partnership Matters Now
Community health centers nationwide face mounting pressure:
- Rising patient demand
- Persistent access barriers
- Increasing staff burnout
- Uneven technology adoption
Together, CPG and TLCx Care Connect will address these challenges at scale — helping members improve responsiveness, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction while maintaining strict compliance standards.
A Transformation-Led Approach
In lieu of offering generic outsourcing services, TLCx Care Connect works through use-case-led transformation initiatives tailored to healthcare realities, including:
- Reducing no-shows through intelligent patient outreach
- AI-enabled patient access modernization
- Automation strategies that reduce staff burnout
- Centralized scheduling and nurse triage optimization
TLCx Care Connect integrates people, process, automation, and AI through its LaunchPad™ enablement framework — ensuring work is sequenced strategically and aligned to measurable healthcare outcomes.
Exclusive Access to TLCx LaunchPad™
As part of the CPG Vendor Network, members will gain access to TLCx LaunchPad™ — a modular healthcare CX transformation framework designed to accelerate digital enablement without operational disruption.
LaunchPad™ enables health centers to:
- Assess patient access and CX maturity
- Identify high-impact automation opportunities
- Sequence initiatives based on urgency, funding, and impact
- Align frontline teams with AI-enabled tools
- Measure progress through outcome-based reporting
Rather than approaching modernization as a costly system overhaul, LaunchPad™ allows organizations to advance through focused, scalable phases that improve patient access, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen care continuity.
Secure, Scalable, Healthcare-Ready
Founded in 2007, TLCx employs more than 3,500 professionals across 14 global locations and supports services in 20 languages. The organization operates under SOC 2 (SSAE), HIPAA, and PCI compliance standards and conducts annual penetration testing to maintain enterprise-grade cybersecurity.
CPG members gain access to scalable, compliant services, including:
- Centralized appointment scheduling
- Patient outreach and satisfaction programs
- Telemedicine and clinical trial support
- Nurse triage with registered nurses
- Hospital switchboard and remote receptionist services
- 24/7 medical answering services
Executive Perspectives
"At CPG, our mission is to equip community health centers with strategic partnerships that create measurable impact," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CPG. "Adding TLCx Care Connect strengthens our ability to help members modernize patient access, reduce administrative burden, and reinvest savings into patient care."
Bryan Gray, Chief Commercial Officer at TLCx, added: "Community health centers are under extraordinary pressure to do more with less. Our partnership with CPG allows us to move beyond traditional contact center services and deliver outcome-focused healthcare CX transformation. Through Human-First, Tech-Powered solutions, we help FQHCs improve patient access, alleviate staff burnout, and build scalable systems that support long-term care continuity. This is about measurable impact — not just answering calls."
This partnership reinforces CPG's mission to enable operational efficiency so members can reinvest in care — aligning with a broader Vision 2030 focused on sustainable, technology-enabled patient experience improvement.
About CommonWealth Purchasing Group
Commonwealth Purchasing Group (CPG) is a national group purchasing organization serving more than 900 community health centers and nonprofit healthcare organizations. CPG helps members drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and align with strategic vendor partners—enabling organizations to reinvest more resources directly into patient care. To learn more about TLCx Care Connect or explore enrollment through CPG, visit www.cwpurchasing.com or connect with your Member Resource Consultant.
About TLCx Care Connect
TLCx Care Connect is a certified veteran-owned company dedicated to transforming customer and patient experiences for Fortune 500 and healthcare organizations through innovative, human-first, AI-powered outsourcing solutions. Built on service, driven by people, and powered for tomorrow, TLCx Care Connect delivers tailored strategies and scalable execution that improve access, engagement, and outcomes. For more information, visit www.tlcx.com.
Media Contact
Emma Harvey, CommonWealth Purchasing Group, 1 6177979474, [email protected], https://savewithcpg.com/
Bryan Gray, TLCx, [email protected], www.tlcx.com
SOURCE CommonWealth Purchasing Group
Share this article