CommonWealth Purchasing Group Expands Vendor Network with TLCx to Advance Patient Access and Healthcare CX Transformation for Community Health Centers Nationwide

TLCx Care Connect joins CPG as a Healthcare CX Transformation Partner, bringing a Human-First, Tech-Powered approach designed to modernize patient access strategies without compromising the community-centered care model that defines FQHCs.

Why This Partnership Matters Now

Community health centers nationwide face mounting pressure:

Rising patient demand

Persistent access barriers

Increasing staff burnout

Uneven technology adoption

Together, CPG and TLCx Care Connect will address these challenges at scale — helping members improve responsiveness, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction while maintaining strict compliance standards.

A Transformation-Led Approach

In lieu of offering generic outsourcing services, TLCx Care Connect works through use-case-led transformation initiatives tailored to healthcare realities, including:

Reducing no-shows through intelligent patient outreach

AI-enabled patient access modernization

Automation strategies that reduce staff burnout

Centralized scheduling and nurse triage optimization

TLCx Care Connect integrates people, process, automation, and AI through its LaunchPad™ enablement framework — ensuring work is sequenced strategically and aligned to measurable healthcare outcomes.

Exclusive Access to TLCx LaunchPad™

As part of the CPG Vendor Network, members will gain access to TLCx LaunchPad™ — a modular healthcare CX transformation framework designed to accelerate digital enablement without operational disruption.

LaunchPad™ enables health centers to:

Assess patient access and CX maturity

Identify high-impact automation opportunities

Sequence initiatives based on urgency, funding, and impact

Align frontline teams with AI-enabled tools

Measure progress through outcome-based reporting

Rather than approaching modernization as a costly system overhaul, LaunchPad™ allows organizations to advance through focused, scalable phases that improve patient access, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen care continuity.

Secure, Scalable, Healthcare-Ready

Founded in 2007, TLCx employs more than 3,500 professionals across 14 global locations and supports services in 20 languages. The organization operates under SOC 2 (SSAE), HIPAA, and PCI compliance standards and conducts annual penetration testing to maintain enterprise-grade cybersecurity.

CPG members gain access to scalable, compliant services, including:

Centralized appointment scheduling

Patient outreach and satisfaction programs

Telemedicine and clinical trial support

Nurse triage with registered nurses

Hospital switchboard and remote receptionist services

24/7 medical answering services

Executive Perspectives

"At CPG, our mission is to equip community health centers with strategic partnerships that create measurable impact," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CPG. "Adding TLCx Care Connect strengthens our ability to help members modernize patient access, reduce administrative burden, and reinvest savings into patient care."

Bryan Gray, Chief Commercial Officer at TLCx, added: "Community health centers are under extraordinary pressure to do more with less. Our partnership with CPG allows us to move beyond traditional contact center services and deliver outcome-focused healthcare CX transformation. Through Human-First, Tech-Powered solutions, we help FQHCs improve patient access, alleviate staff burnout, and build scalable systems that support long-term care continuity. This is about measurable impact — not just answering calls."

This partnership reinforces CPG's mission to enable operational efficiency so members can reinvest in care — aligning with a broader Vision 2030 focused on sustainable, technology-enabled patient experience improvement.

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group

Commonwealth Purchasing Group (CPG) is a national group purchasing organization serving more than 900 community health centers and nonprofit healthcare organizations. CPG helps members drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and align with strategic vendor partners—enabling organizations to reinvest more resources directly into patient care. To learn more about TLCx Care Connect or explore enrollment through CPG, visit www.cwpurchasing.com or connect with your Member Resource Consultant.

About TLCx Care Connect

TLCx Care Connect is a certified veteran-owned company dedicated to transforming customer and patient experiences for Fortune 500 and healthcare organizations through innovative, human-first, AI-powered outsourcing solutions. Built on service, driven by people, and powered for tomorrow, TLCx Care Connect delivers tailored strategies and scalable execution that improve access, engagement, and outcomes. For more information, visit www.tlcx.com.

Media Contact

Emma Harvey, CommonWealth Purchasing Group, 1 6177979474, [email protected], https://savewithcpg.com/

Bryan Gray, TLCx, [email protected], www.tlcx.com

SOURCE CommonWealth Purchasing Group