CommonWealth Purchasing Group Launches CommonWealth Consultants Bureau

The CommonWealth Consultants Bureau represents a strategic evolution in CPG's mission to broaden its support offerings amidst a dynamic healthcare landscape. This initiative seeks to onboard experienced consultants who can integrate seamlessly into CPG's Vendor and Supplier network. These consultants will provide crucial support in areas where member organizations may lack internal resources, thereby bolstering their operational capabilities and making them feel that the organization is adapting and growing to meet their needs.

"In response to the evolving needs of our members, CPG is excited to introduce the CommonWealth Consultants Bureau," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President at CPG. "This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive and forward-looking solutions that empower community health centers and nonprofits to thrive."

The Request for Information (RFI) process is currently underway to identify qualified consultants interested in joining the inaugural Consultants Bureau. This is a unique opportunity for consultants to contribute to the mission of supporting healthcare organizations. Interested parties are invited to submit their credentials and proposals detailing their areas of expertise and how they can make a significant impact on CPG's mission.

For more information on how to participate in the RFI process or to learn about the benefits of joining the CommonWealth Consultants Bureau, please visit https://www.cwpurchasing.com/vendors/consultants-bureau

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group, LLC (CPG):

CommonWealth Purchasing Group, LLC (CPG) is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) founded in 1998 by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, Inc. (MLCHC). Dedicated to serving community health centers and nonprofit organizations, CPG provides cost-effective group purchasing solutions and supply chain support to address the financial challenges that health centers and nonprofit community health organizations face.

