CommonWealth Purchasing Group Welcomes Brasseler USA to Its Vendor Network, Expanding Value for Community Health Center Dental Departments

"With the addition of Brasseler USA, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value to community health centers—especially in dental care, where budgets are tight and demand for services continues to grow," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. "Our members now have access to industry-leading tools and technology that support efficient, high-quality dental care at an affordable cost."

Through this partnership, CPG members will benefit from:

Exclusive pricing on Brasseler USA's complete line of dental instruments and equipment.

Dedicated support and training resources from Brasseler USA's experienced representatives.

Streamlined purchasing and improved operational efficiency through CPG's group purchasing model.

Dental departments within federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and other community-based organizations are vital in ensuring access to oral healthcare for underserved populations. By partnering with Brasseler USA, CPG is enabling these organizations to deliver better outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance provider satisfaction.

"Community Health Centers (CHCs) and FQHCs are a critical part of the U.S. health care system, providing a wide range of services for individuals throughout the country," said Burke Spielmann, Vice President and General Manager, Brasseler USA Dental. "We recognize that CHCs must meet the specific health needs of their communities, and we are pleased to collaborate with CommonWealth Purchasing Group to help provide the solutions necessary to help health care professionals tailor their services effectively."

This new agreement is effective immediately and available to all CPG members.

For more information, visit www.SaveWithCPG.com. For more information about Brasseler USA, please visit www.brasselerusadental.com

