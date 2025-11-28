Commsignia Achieves BABA Compliance: V2X Hardware Accelerates Connected Infrastructure Deployment

"Achieving BABA compliance reinforces Commsignia's position as a trusted partner for U.S. transportation agencies seeking resilient, high-performance V2X solutions." — Laszlo Virag, Executive President and CTO of Commsignia Post this

Advanced Safety and Interoperability

Commsignia's V2X Roadside Unit (RSU), the ITS-RS4, is designed to drive the evolution of transportation by integrating vehicle connectivity with infrastructure. The ITS-RS4 is a high-performance V2X-enabled roadside unit with edge computing and has previously been awarded the prestigious OmniAir Certificate by the OmniAir Consortium, validating its conformance to industry standards and specifications after rigorous testing for interoperability. The ITS-RS4 is a powerful smart intersection platform and an all-in-one V2X communication solution for roadside applications.

Key benefits and applications enabled by the ITS-RS4 include:

Road Safety: The unit delivers actionable, real-time insights derived from connected vehicles, cameras, and roadside sensors (like radars and LiDARs), enabling proactive protection for all road users.

Intersection Management: The platform provides connectivity options for Emergency Vehicle Preemption, Transit Signal Priority, and Vulnerable Road User safety.

Versatile Applications: The ITS-RS4 supports applications such as work zone warning, wrong way entry warning, pedestrian and cyclist safety, and reduced speed warning.

Integration: The RS4 seamlessly integrates with smart cameras and sensors and offers broad compatibility with traffic light controllers.

With BABA compliance and domestic manufacturing in Salt Lake City now in place, Commsignia has removed procurement complexity, empowering U.S. agencies and integrators to rapidly advance connected mobility initiatives.

About Commsignia

Commsignia is the global leader in C-ITS and V2X technologies. Our mission is to advance the industry by delivering innovative, deployment-ready solutions. Our "connectivity first" portfolio consists of a cloud & client platform, hardware middleware, APIs and analytics ensuring secure and trustable interoperability across connected vehicles and infrastructure devices like cameras, radars and LiDARs, and data sources provided by ourselves, our partners and 3rd parties. We are committed to being the leading provider of C-ITS digital twins by 2030, with our Hybrid Suite serving as the essential glue layer for all who use and manage the road network.

