Commsignia and Bosch join forces to improve safety for vulnerable road users

Turning Vulnerable Road Users into Visible Road Users

The intelligent Bosch cameras act as video sensors that detect and classify vulnerable road users and provide this information to Commsignia's V2X roadside units. The combination of the two devices can broadcast the presence of vulnerable road users to connected vehicles, displaying a warning to help prevent an incident from occurring. The on-board units of connected vehicles display real-time alerts of pedestrians and cyclists on the road, even when they are hidden behind objects from the vehicle's point of view.

Bosch cameras for ITS stream live video for monitoring, deliver real-time alerts, and capture roadway data for analysis – all from one device. When combined with strategic partner integrations, such as with Commsignia's V2X roadside units, the intelligent communicating devices are key components of real-time safety solutions for highways, corridors, and intersections.

Integration between Bosch and Commsignia tools is a proven method that works. One of the results of this collaboration is on Peachtree Corners' connected streets where more than 14,000 cars pass through daily. Object detection by Bosch cameras and warnings by Commsignia C-V2X solutions form a powerful combination that not only benefits vulnerable road users, but also improves the safety of emergency first responders, connected buses, public service fleets (e.g., snowplows) and the increasing number of C-V2X equipped passenger cars and self-driving cars, so drivers can make more confident decisions and avoid dangerous maneuvers.

Data from V2X and camera sensors is continuously aggregated by Commsignia Central ITS management cloud system to provide insight to traffic managers. This information allows them to adjust traffic flow to improve intersection safety.

"Bosch's cameras provide a solid foundation for Commsignia to realize its vision of creating a connected and collaborative vehicle ecosystem that will help cities achieve their Vision Zero goals. The cooperation goes far beyond the immediate prevention of traffic hazards and enables applications that can ensure sustainable road safety," said Laszlo Virag, Chief Technology Officer of Commsignia.

"When a vulnerable road user is detected, immediate communication to motorists approaching an intersection is important to avoid accidents. The instant detection provided by Bosch cameras enable driver alerts that give them the information and time needed to react accordingly – enhancing safety for all," said Lewis Stallworth, Business Development Manager – Smart Cities for Bosch. "Together, Bosch and Commsignia deliver a smart solution driving the industry toward Vision Zero."

