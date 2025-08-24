Commsignia Central Unleashes the Power of True Interoperability in V2X Deployments

Commsignia has announced the next generation of Commsignia Central, its advanced Device Monitoring & Management Platform, which aims to break down "walled gardens" in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by enabling agencies to monitor and manage devices from multiple vendors in one centralized platform.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commsignia, a global leader in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and Cooperative ITS (C-ITS) solutions, today announced the next generation of Commsignia Central, its advanced Device Monitoring & Management Platform. With this release, Commsignia breaks down outdated and restrictive "walled gardens" that have long hindered progress in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Commsignia Central eliminates proprietary lock-in by allowing agencies to monitor and manage devices from multiple vendors in one centralized platform, including any Roadside Unit (RSU) and diverse ITS devices, sensors, and data sources.
Legacy closed systems have left agencies with fragmented data and underutilized infrastructure. Commsignia Central redefines the playing field—empowering cities, DOTs, and road users with more efficient traffic management. From pedestrians to emergency responders, everyone benefits from seamless data exchange and optimized traffic flow.
Built for growth and flexibility, Commsignia Central allows operators to configure, monitor, and manage both Commsignia and 3rd-party V2X RSUs and ITS devices at scale. This open ecosystem approach ensures agencies can future-proof their ITS investments while reducing costs and operational complexity.
Key Benefits of Commsignia Central:
- Freedom from proprietary systems – Build and expand V2X deployments with full interoperability.
- Optimized coverage – Improve road safety and traffic efficiency across the entire road network
- Lower operating costs – Reduce maintenance trips and diagnose devices remotely from one central platform.
- Smart monitoring – Configure, manage, and receive alerts on diverse ITS devices in real time.
- Reliable communication – Automate and monitor the V2X message transmission process with feedback loops that ensure delivery.
With Commsignia Central, we are delivering value today by building on over a decade of foundational expertise, transforming how cities and highways manage traffic and protect road users.
"The old approach of suppliers creating proprietary systems is holding the industry back and ultimately affecting the safety of road users," said Laszlo Virag, Executive President and CTO of Commsignia. "Traffic participants demand seamless data exchange and cooperation. Commsignia Central is our definitive answer, delivering the secure, scalable, and globally compatible foundation for the connected ITS ecosystem of today and the automated future. We're not just building technology. We're leading the way to a truly connected road network for everyone."
About Commsignia
Commsignia is the global leader in C-ITS and V2X technologies. Our mission is to advance the industry by delivering innovative, deployment-ready solutions. Our "connectivity first" portfolio consists of a cloud & client platform, hardware middleware, APIs and analytics ensuring secure and trustable interoperability across connected vehicles and infrastructure devices like cameras, radars and LiDARs, and data sources provided by ourselves, our partners and 3rd parties. We are committed to being the leading provider of C-ITS digital twins by 2030, with our Hybrid Suite serving as the essential glue layer for all who use and manage the road network.
Media Contact
Balazs Toth, Commsignia, 36 202194664, [email protected], https://commsignia.com
SOURCE Commsignia
